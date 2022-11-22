Lark in the Woods Meets Student Needs with Off-Campus Housing

Posted on 2022-11-22 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Lark in the Woods is pleased to announce that they meet student needs with off-campus housing near the University of Alabama. The off-campus housing complex provides everything students require to live a comfortable lifestyle.

Lark in the Woods provides various floorplans to accommodate residents, including two and three-bedroom apartments to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal. The pet-friendly complex ensures students can bring their furry companions along for the college journey.

Lark in the Woods residents can access all community amenities with the rental price. The housing complex features a 10,000-square-foot luxury clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, a yoga studio, a swimming pool, a lounge area, and more. Social events are open to residents and their friends. Residents can enjoy the lifestyle they want while staying close to campus to attend classes and on-campus activities.

Anyone interested in learning about how they meet student needs can find out more by visiting the Lark in the Woods website or calling 1-205-722-5400.

About Lark in the Woods: Lark in the Woods is an off-campus housing complex for University of Alabama students. Residents can share an apartment with friends or meet new people without worrying about whether their roommates can pay their share. The housing complex is just 10 minutes from campus for convenience.

Company: Lark in the Woods
Address: 101 Helen Keller Blvd.
City: Tuscaloosa
State: AL
Zip code: 35404
Telephone number: 1-205-722-5400

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution