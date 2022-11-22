Alight Baton Rouge Makes Off-Campus Student Housing Affordable

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Baton Rouge is pleased to announce that they are making off-campus housing more affordable for Louisiana State University students. The off-campus apartment complex provides a comfortable lifestyle for students who want to maintain independence while remaining close to campus.

Alight Baton Rouge provides various floorplans to meet students’ needs, including two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. Students can choose their friends for roommates or meet new people through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental fee includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Wi-Fi and wired Internet access, and water. Students get access to all the community amenities. Some apartments allow pets.

Alight Baton Rouge helps students enjoy an off-campus lifestyle with various features at the housing complex. Residents can take advantage of a clubhouse with game rooms and lounges, a fitness center, a swimming pool, and study spaces. The complex hosts numerous social events open to residents and their friends. Students can walk 15 minutes to campus or take the bus.

Anyone interested in learning about off-campus student housing can find out more by visiting the Alight Baton Rouge website or calling 1-225-442-3600.

About Alight Baton Rouge: Alight Baton Rouge is an off-campus apartment complex open to Louisiana State University students. Each person signs an individual contract to prevent issues with roommates who can’t pay their share. The apartment complex aims to give students a comfortable lifestyle while maintaining independence.

