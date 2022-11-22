Harbor Deepening Market Is Estimated To Growing At A CAGR Of 3.5% By 2032

The global harbor deepening market is estimated at USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 6.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Shipping industry has permeated the international trading space. The International Chamber of Shipping revels that more than 50,000 merchant ships, accounting for around 90 percent of worldwide trading via international waters have been in operation. This has led to increasing number of large vessel anchoring, consequently increasing the need for harbor deepening.

Expanding oil and oil gas sector has remained influential in increasing the harbor deepening activities, especially after the removal of trade restrictions on crude oil exports across major countries. This has translated into an increase in oil exports to an average of 1.1 million barrels per day from the United States alone in 2017. Implementation of technologies also have accelerated the global oil trade, thus raising the need for harbor deepening projects across nations.

DEME

Jan De Nul

Great lakes Dredge & Dock Company

Royal Boskalis Westmister

Van Oord Dredging & Marine Contractors

CHEC

Penta Ocean

Hyundai E&C

TOA Corporation

Dredging Corporation of India

National Marine Dredging

Cashman Dredging

Inai Kiara

Rohde Nielsen

Global Harbor Deepening Market Segments

By Application : Capital Deepening Trade Maintenance Urban Development Coastal Protection

By End-Use : Government Organizations Private Organizations Mining & Energy Companies Oil & Gas Companies

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Harbor Deepening Market

The market composition for harbor deepening includes majorly international European players like Jan De Nul and DEME. These players operate for onshore, offshore, civil works, marine solutions and environmental projects.

Further, with a large fleet size and wide business portfolio, major players are gaining global share. Mid-size companies are growing their market share rapidly by engaging operations with big players in international projects. A firm grip on the international market is strengthening the big players while regional dominance in the closed market of North America and China gives an edge to small domestic players.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of harbor deepening market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

In 2020, Dredging Environmental and Marine Engineering NV (DEME) Group has signed a dredging and land reclamation contract for Abu Qir port in Egypt.

Group has signed a dredging and land reclamation contract for Abu Qir port in Egypt. In 2020, Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd. has announced to acquire the Singapore based company named as M&E Pte Ltd.

