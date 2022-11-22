Worldwide Demand For Fluff Pulp Market Is Increasing At A CAGR Of 6.4% By 2032

The global fluff pulp market is estimated at US$ 8.8 billion in 2022, with global fluff pulp sales forecasted to cross US$ 16.7 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By source, loblolly pine fluff pulp is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 4.74 million over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Based on grade, demand for untreated fluff pulp is projected to increase at a high CAGR of around 6.6%.

On the basis of application, fluff pulp consumption for the production of absorbent core products is anticipated to expand 1.8X by 2032.

North America is projected to capture around 13% of the global fluff pulp market share by 2032.

Europe to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 838 million by 2032-end.

“The U.S. is responsible for a majority of raw material supply such as SBSK, used in the production of fluff pulp. Such dominance over the global supply chain may act as a hindrance to supply and demand in times of trade wars,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Manufacturers of fluff pulp can be seen investing in new production technologies and R&D. Additionally, since deforestation is a major issue that can hinder the supply of raw materials, market players are opting for sustainable sourcing as a means to minimize their individual carbon footprint.

Competition Landscape

UPM, Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA, Daio Paper, Domtar, FUJIAN XINGYUAN INDUSTRY CO.,LTD, GP Cellulose, International Paper, Klabin SA, OASN Ltd, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Resolute Forest Products Inc, Suzano SA, WestRock Company, and Stora Enso are some of the major fluff pulp suppliers.

In January 2022, Stora Enso announced that it would invest around US$ 48 million in 2022 on new technology while it also restructures its fluff pulp production site based in Skutskär, Sweden. This has been done to increase cost efficiencies and reduce carbon footprint.

announced that it would invest around US$ 48 million in 2022 on new technology while it also restructures its fluff pulp production site based in Skutskär, Sweden. This has been done to increase cost efficiencies and reduce carbon footprint. In July 2019, UPM announced to invest around US$ 2.7 billion in the construction of a eucalyptus pulp mill with an annual capacity of 2.1 million tons, in Uruguay. The investment is projected to enhance UPS’s earnings and help it gain a competitive advantage.

Key Segments of Fluff Pulp Industry Survey

By Source: Loblolly Pine Slash Pine

By Grade: Untreated Bleached Unbleached Treated

By Application: Absorbent Core Products Baby Diapers Adult Diapers Feminine Hygiene Products Sanitary Napkins Panty Liners Under Pads Breast Pads Wet Wipes Others

By Region: North America Fluff Pulp Market Latin America Fluff Pulp Market Europe Fluff Pulp Market East Asia Fluff Pulp Market South Asia & Oceania Fluff Pulp Market Middle East & Africa Fluff Pulp Market



