Paper Bottles For Packaging Showed 5.4% Growth Of CAGR By 2031| Fact.MR Study

Paper Bottles Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis by Report Type (Paper Water Bottles, Paper Packaging Bottles), Compostable (Fully Compostable Paper Bottles, Partially Compostable Paper Bottles), Volume, Region – Global Market Insights 2021-2031

According to the newly released paper bottle industry analysis, global demand for 2021 will reach 31.8 million pieces, an increase of 5.2% compared to the previous year . Paper bottles for packaging grew 5.4% to a total of 24.3 million units, while demand for paper bottles increased 4.7 % to 7.5 million units.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The paper bottles market is anticipated to add 1.8X value by 2031.

Packaging bottles capture a major chunk, equivalent to more than half of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 1.7 Mn over 2021-2031.

Under compostability, partially compostable bottles has been the fastest-growing segment owing to rise of sustainable and biodegradable product adoption globally over the past decade.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 283 BPS by 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for paper bottles was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2.6% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.

“Packaging application holds most lucrative opportunities for paper bottle manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers of paper bottles must look forward for increased production capacity and prioritise geographical expansion to gather prominence in the business. This shall help businesses witness growth in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

Who are the key players in the Paper Bottles Market research report ?

paper water bottle

Packaging selection

Frugalpak

Elopack Group

sure

Diageo

Stora Enso

TIKKUM rise maker

SIG CombiBloc Group

3EPack group

biopack

tetrapak

Ecological Brands Inc.

Willerud Korsnas

Pavoco

Market Segments Covered in Paper Bottle Industry Analysis

by type paper water bottle paper packaging bottle

as compostable Fully compostable paper bottles Partially Compostable Paper Bottles

by volume Paper bottles less than 1 liter 1-2 liter paper bottle 2 liter or more paper bottles

as end use household paper bottles Paper Bottles for Commercial Packaging wine and spirits Foods and Supplements personal care products home care products pet care products etc

by sales channel Paper Bottle Offline Sales direct procurement retail sales Supermarkets and hypermarkets specialty store sell paper bottles online company website third party online



The questionnaires answered in the paper bottle report are as follows:

How has the paper bottle market grown?

What are the current and future prospects for global paper bottles by region?

What are the challenges and opportunities of paper bottles?

Why is paper bottle consumption the highest in the region?

Which year segment is expected to overtake the segment?

