Paper Bottles For Packaging Showed 5.4% Growth Of CAGR By 2031| Fact.MR Study

Paper Bottles Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis by Report Type (Paper Water Bottles, Paper Packaging Bottles), Compostable (Fully Compostable Paper Bottles, Partially Compostable Paper Bottles), Volume, Region – Global Market Insights 2021-2031

According to the newly released paper bottle industry analysis, global demand for   2021  will reach 31.8  million pieces, an increase of 5.2% compared to the previous year . Paper bottles for packaging  grew 5.4% to a total of  24.3  million units, while demand for paper bottles  increased 4.7 % to  7.5  million  units.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The paper bottles market is anticipated to add 1.8X value by 2031.
  • Packaging bottles capture a major chunk, equivalent to more than half of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 1.7 Mn over 2021-2031.
  • Under compostability, partially compostable bottles has been the fastest-growing segment owing to rise of sustainable and biodegradable product adoption globally over the past decade.
  • North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 283 BPS by 2031.
  • Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for paper bottles was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2.6% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.

“Packaging application holds most lucrative opportunities for paper bottle manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers of paper bottles must look forward for increased production capacity and prioritise geographical expansion to gather prominence in the business. This shall help businesses witness growth in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

Who are the key players in the Paper Bottles Market research report ?

  • paper water bottle
  • Packaging selection
  • Frugalpak
  • Elopack Group
  • sure
  • Diageo
  • Stora Enso
  • TIKKUM rise maker
  • SIG CombiBloc Group
  • 3EPack group
  • biopack
  • tetrapak
  • Ecological Brands Inc.
  • Willerud Korsnas
  • Pavoco

Market Segments Covered in Paper Bottle Industry Analysis

  • by type
    • paper water bottle
    • paper packaging bottle
  • as compostable
    • Fully compostable paper bottles
    • Partially Compostable Paper Bottles
  • by volume
    • Paper bottles less than 1 liter
    • 1-2 liter paper bottle
    • 2 liter or more paper bottles
  • as end use
    • household paper bottles
    • Paper Bottles for Commercial Packaging
      • wine and spirits
      • Foods and Supplements
      • personal care products
      • home care products
      • pet care products
      • etc
  • by sales channel
    • Paper Bottle Offline Sales
      • direct procurement
      • retail sales
      • Supermarkets and hypermarkets
      • specialty store
    • sell paper bottles online
      • company website
      • third party online

The questionnaires answered in the paper bottle report are as follows:

  • How has the paper bottle market grown?
  • What are the current and future prospects for global paper bottles by region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities of paper bottles?
  • Why is paper bottle consumption the highest in the region?
  • Which year segment is expected to overtake the segment?

