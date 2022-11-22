Worldwide Sales Of Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Is Forecast To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 70.6 Million By 2032

Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Market Analysis By Handle Type (Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards With Handlebars & Without Handlebars) By Maximum Speed, By Ride Time, By User Category and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

The global electric hydrofoil surfboards market is valued at US$ 40.2 million at present and is forecast to reach a market valuation of US$ 70.6 million by the end of 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Prominent Key Players Of The Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Market Survey Report:

  • Aerofoils GmbH
  • Awake
  • CabraTec
  • Fliteboard
  • Hover Foil
  • LAMPUGA GMBH
  • Lift
  • Pwr-Foil
  • Slingshot
  • Takuma
  • The HydroFlyer

Key Segments of Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Industry Survey

  • Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Market by Handle Type :

    • With Handlebars
    • Without Handlebars

  • Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Market by Maximum Speed :

    • Below 20kmph
    • 20-40kmph
    • Above 40 kmph

  • Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Market by Ride Time (Mins) :

    • <40
    • 40 – 80
    • 80 – 120
    • >120

  • Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Market by User Category :

    • Professional User
      • Beginner
      • Intermediate
      • Advanced
    • Recreational User

  • Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Market by Region :

    • North America Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Market
    • Latin America Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Market
    • Europe Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Market
    • East Asia Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Market
    • South Asia & Oceania Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Market
    • Middle East & Africa Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards Market

