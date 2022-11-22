Demand For Automotive Actuators Is Growing With A CAGR Of 6.6% Over 2032

Automotive Actuators Market By Product (Waste Gate Actuator, VGT Actuator, Brake Actuator), By Vehicle (Passenger Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Working (Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electromagnetic), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)- Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

The global automotive actuators market is estimated at USD 20.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 38.3 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2032.

Prominent Key players of the Automotive Actuators market survey report:

  • Delphi Automotive
  • Mitsubishi Corporation
  • Denso Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Continental AG
  • BorgWarner Inc.
  • CTS Corporation
  • Delphi Technologies Pl
  • HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co
  • Hitachi, Ltd
  • Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
  • Magna International, Inc
  • Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Competitive Landscape

To increase the adoption across the lucrative areas, the above mentioned companies’ uses a combination of organic & inorganic methodologies, in addition to partnerships and collaborations with prominent end use verticals such as automotive manufacturers.

Some of the key developments are:

  • In 2022Continental AG had partnership with Arkamys to improve the audio solutions in vehicles where continental sound type of automotive actuators were installed in a demo vehicle firstly fortified with conventional commodity speakers.
  • In 2021Continental AG and Sennheiser had launched speaker less audio system for the interior of vehicles, where Sennheiser titles to make an immersive audio with the help of automotive actuators inside the vehicle to produce sound.
  • In 2019HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA extended its electronics capability in the area of distinctive applications. The company expanded its portfolio ranging from sensors, energy management and automotive actuators through body electronics right up to assisting the driver systems.

Market Segments Covered in Automotive Actuator:

  • By Product :

    • Waste Gate Actuator
    • VGT Actuator
    • Throttle Actuator
    • Brake Actuator
    • EGR Actuator
    • Power Seat Actuator
    • Grille Shutter
    • HVAC Actuator
    • Headlamp Actuator
    • Others (Quick Attach, Hood Lift, etc.)

  • By Vehicle :

    • Passenger Vehicles
    • Commercial Vehicles
    • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

  • By Working :

    • Pneumatic
    • Hydraulic
    • Electromagnetic
    • Gear Motors or Electric

  • By Sales Channel :

    • OEM
    • Aftermarket

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

