Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Cone Beam Computed Tomography Industry Overview

The global cone beam computed tomography market size is expected to reach USD 1.07 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by a rise in the volume of digital imaging procedures, especially in the field of dentistry. Dental surgeries and other diagnostic imaging fields are undergoing a digital transformation process with intraoral optical scanners, 3D imaging technologies, and software applications designed for smooth operations of the imaging devices.



Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cone beam computed tomography market based on application, patient position, end-use, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Dental Implantology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Endodontics, General Dentistry, Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders, Periodontics, Forensic Dentistry and Others

In 2020, the dental implantology segment held the largest revenue share of over 25.0%. Dental restoration with implants is an advanced dental treatment as it provides patients with functional and aesthetical options for tooth replacement.

According to the data from the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, due to disease, decay, or an accident, over 70% of adults have lost at least one tooth permanently. Therefore, the demand for dental implantology is increasing significantly. The R&D activities in the field of dental implantology have increased in the last few years and are likely to expand in the future with improved implant designs.

The orthodontics segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the treatments such as crooked or overcrowded teeth, misaligned teeth, smile gaps, breathing, bad bites, and difficulties with speech or chewing.



Based on the Patient Position Insights, the market is segmented into Standing Position, Seated Position, and Supine Position

In 2020, the seated patient position segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 65.0% and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Based on patient position , the market is segmented into standing, seated, and supine positions.

During the imaging process, patients are required to be still. Hence, a seated patient position is most preferred due to the convenience. Patients can stay still more easily in the seated position than standing position. Hence, the CBCT imaging procedures in a seated position are likely to increase in the coming years.



Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Others and Dental Clinics

In 2020, the dental clinics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 65.0% and is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The majority of patients visit private practices due to the accessibility to specialists. Based on end use, the market is segmented into hospitals and others and dental clinics.

The number of independent clinics is growing worldwide. This trend is most likely to continue in the coming years pertaining to cost efficiency, the availability of specialists, and technological advancements.

The digital imaging industry faced many issues after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic as there were high risks due to the scare of spreading the infection. The imaging services were put on hold during the initial phase. However, the digital imaging services are getting back to their normal operations.



Cone Beam Computed Tomography Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

A prominent increase in research & development activities to design innovative products is creating promising opportunities in the CBCT market. Therefore, the market players need to continue to invest in digitization in order to maintain their market positions. The rising relevance of digital imaging technologies and artificial intelligence-driven diagnostic solutions is likely to reshape the cone beam CT imaging technologies.

Some prominent players in the global cone beam computed tomography market include:

Dentsply Sirona

Morita Mfg. Corp.

Vatech Co., Ltd.

Curve Beam LLC

Carestream Health Inc. (Onex Corporation)

Danaher Corporation

