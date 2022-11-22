U.K. Pharmacovigilance Market Become Dominant At CAGR Of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028

U.K. Pharmacovigilance Industry Overview

The U.K. pharmacovigilance market size is expected to reach USD 510.37 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing outsourcing and externalization of clinical trials by the majority of the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, regulatory mandates on clinical trial conduct, and post-marketing vigilance are likely to drive the market at an unprecedented rate throughout the forecast period.



U.K. Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.K. pharmacovigilance market by service provider, product life cycle, type, process flow, therapeutic area, and end-use:

Based on the Product Life Cycle Insights, the market is segmented into Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

The post-marketing or phase IV clinical trial segment led the market with a share of over 75.0% in 2020. During this phase, the safety and efficacy of the drug are analyzed on a real-time basis. In 2018, the pharmaceutical industry invested USD 6.22 billion (£4.5) in R&D in the country. The country strives to remain to be a leader in clinical research in conjunction with world-class research funders, research charities, the NHS, and global pharmaceutical businesses. Besides, the availability of market players in the country further supports the market growth.

The phase III segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This phase is carried out for medicines that have conceded Phase I and II trials. These clinical trials often last a year or more and involve several thousand patients. This phase focuses on risk assessment during late-stage clinical development. In a nutshell, pharmacovigilance services have extensive applications in late Phase III clinical trial studies.



Based on the Therapeutic Area Insights, the market is segmented into Oncology Neurology Cardiology Respiratory Systems and Others

The oncology segment held the largest share of over 25.0% in 2020 and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The increasing incidence of cancer resulted in accelerated R&D and clinical research. There are around 367,000 new cancer cases in the country each year, which is around 1,000 every day (2015-2017). In June 2019, Cancer Research U.K. chose Ideagen’s Q-Pulse and PleaseReview product.

The neurology segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. An increasing incidence of neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, schizophrenia, and Parkinson’s disease, resulted in the increased need for the development of new drugs with better efficacy and potency. Integrating more pharmacovigilance activities into drug development and the strategies implemented by pharmaceutical corporations further improve safety and prevent adverse events. This is eventually boosting the overall market growth.



Based on the Process Flow Insights, the market is segmented into Case Data Management Signal Detection and Risk Management System

Signal detection dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020. There is rising importance on signal management and signal detection in pharmacovigilance. Besides, the regulatory authority is increasingly looking for Marketing Authorization Holders to be able to establish a methodical and controlled process of signal management, thereby supporting market growth. Nowadays, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data are being used by companies for better assessment of signals.

(AI) and big data are being used by companies for better assessment of signals. The case data management segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast timeline. Nowadays, emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning are being widely used for case data management.

Based on the Service Provider Insights, the market is segmented into In-house and Contract Outsourcing

Contract outsourcing held the largest share of over 55.0% in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Contract outsourcing helps to avoid high investments and fixed overhead costs, increase resource flexibility, and secure additional capacity.

An increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical corporations outsourcing their PV activities to service providers, such as contract research organizations, will further drive the contract outsourcing segment.

The in-house segment is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period because this is primarily conducted by key pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies to maintain confidentiality and ensure continuous monitoring of the process of drug development and effective data management of collected information.



Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified ADR Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring and EHR Mining

Spontaneous reporting held the largest share of over 30.0% in 2020 owing to the usability in integration with active and targeted reporting to give early safety signals of unknown medicine-related reactions. Spontaneous reporting during the post-marketing stage produces most drug safety data, yet more than clinical trials during drug development, thereby boosting demand.

Targeted spontaneous reporting is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The benefits associated with it, such as better affordability, lower labor costs, and usage in routine monitoring, are expected to fuel the segment growth.



Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology Companies Medical Device Manufacturers and Others

The pharmaceuticals segment held the largest share of over 40.0% in 2020. As the pharmaceutical sector expands in size as well as its reach, it faces new and more complex challenges. This particularly reflects on PV groups, which must keep up with the advances in technology, product innovation, and changing regulatory requirements while at the same time bringing their risk management responsibilities.

The biotechnology companies segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Drug development, right from the beginning to the finished product, is a highly complex process. It scrutinizes every aspect of the drug, thereby offering adequate safety assurance at the time of approval.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The U.K. market is highly competitive with a considerable number of players accounting for a major revenue share. Some of the most notable market participants hold a considerable share in the market owing to their product offerings.

Some prominent players in the U.K. pharmacovigilance market include:

Accenture

Cognizant

IBM Corporation

ArisGlobal

ICON plc.

Capgemini

IQVIA

TAKE Solutions Ltd.

PAREXEL International Corporation

BioClinica Inc.

