Insufflation Devices Market expected to witness a CAGR of over 6.3% during the forecast period

Insufflation Devices Industry Overview

The global insufflation devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, rapidly aging population, and rising number of laparoscopic procedures are among the major factors driving this market’s growth.



Insufflation Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global insufflation devices market on the basis of application, end use, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Laparoscopic Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, and Others

The laparoscopic surgery segment held the largest share of over 35.0% in 2020 and is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. The increasing cases of different laparoscopic surgical techniques, such as laparoscopic cholecystectomy, laparoscopic hernia repair , laparoscopic splenectomy, and laparoscopic hepatectomy, across the globe, are driving the segment.

, laparoscopic splenectomy, and laparoscopic hepatectomy, across the globe, are driving the segment. The multiple benefits of laparoscopic surgery include reduced postoperative pain, improved cosmetic results, enhanced patient satisfaction, and reduced hospital stay. There is also an increase in the number of emergency operations performed laparoscopically. Since insufflation devices are majorly used for performing laparoscopic surgeries, therefore, such factors are expected to surge the segment growth.

The other surgeries segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.1% from the forecast period. The increasing number of surgeries such as carotid artery surgery, cataract surgery, and tonsillectomy is expected to drive the segment.



Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The hospitals segment held the largest share of more than 60.0% in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the upsurge in surgical procedures globally because of a sedentary lifestyle, bad dietary habits, and rising cancer cases, which require the use of insufflation devices.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of 7.4% over the forecast period. An increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries, such as laparoscopic surgery, and increasing adoption of technologically advanced medical products by ambulatory surgical centers are a few factors fueling the market growth.



Insufflation Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and the launch of new technologically advanced products and services to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Some prominent players in the global insufflation devices market include:

Fujifilm

Medtronic

Stryker

BD

Olympus

Braun Melsungen

Smith & Nephew

Karl Storz

Steris

CONMED

Richard Wolf

Order a free sample PDF of the Insufflation Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.