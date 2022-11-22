Immune Health Supplements Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide

Immune Health Supplements Industry Overview

The global immune health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 132.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of various infectious diseases caused by several micro-organisms, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites, coupled with the rising demand for supplements to increase the body’s immune system, is expected to boost the immune health supplements adoption across the globe. Besides, increasing adoption of immunity-boosting products due to the COVID-19 pandemic is also anticipated to accelerate the market growth over the forecast years. According to the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) report in 2020, the consumption of dietary supplements among Americans was about 73 percent. However, taking dietary supplements among individuals for immune health has been increased from 27 percent to 32 percent from 2019 to 2020.



Immune Health Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global immune health supplements market based on product, form, application, mode of medication, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Vitamin and Mineral Supplements, Herbal Supplements, Probiotic Supplements and Others

The vitamin and mineral supplement segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 64.5% in 2020. Increasing preference for supplements among consumers across the globe to boost their immunity is driving the segment.

The herbal supplement segment is expected to witness a CAGR of over 12.0% during the forecast period. High demand among consumers to use herbal supplementsover nutraceuticals to enhance the body’s immune health without any side effects driving the segment.



Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Liquid, Gel, Softgels and Others

The tablet segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.8% in 2020. Most of the vendors are manufacturing supplements in tablet formulation due to their higher shelf life, low cost, and higher convenience. Further increasing popularity of immune health supplements in the form of tablets due to easy and well-defined dosage is also anticipated to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The softgels segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.4 % over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the easy route of administration offered by the gels to consume vitamins and minerals.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Hair growth, Gut health, Respiratory tract infection and Others

The respiratory tract infection segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.8% in 2020. The demand for the use of immune health supplements has been showing off an extraordinary growth since the COVID19 pandemic.

The gut health segment is anticipated to become the second-highest revenue contributor to the market over the forecast period. Many studies reported that the gut microbiome plays an important role to maintain the body’s innate and adaptive immunity.



Based on the Mode Of Medication Insights, the market is segmented into Prescription based and Self-medication

The self-medication segment dominated the market and accounted for the highest revenue share of 67.5% in 2020. The supplements for boosting immunity do not require a prescription to purchase from a drug store, which is anticipated to provide the highest revenue share for this segment by mode of medication and its trend is expected to continue over the forecast years.

In addition, rising consumer awareness due to the COVID-19 pandemic is also expected to boost the revenue share of the self-medication segment over the years than prescription-based medication.



Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, E-commerce and Others

Rising consumer preference and availability of a wide variety of products is expected to augment the highest sale of the products in pharmacies or drug stores. The supermarket/hypermarkets held significant revenue share in 2020 owing to high discounts and the availability of a wide range of products in North America and Europe regions.

However, thee-commerce segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period owing to the growing usage of e-commerce channels to purchase supplements.



Immune Health Supplements Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are mainly focusing on new product innovation and development to hold a strong base in the global market.

Some of the prominent players in the immune health supplements market include:

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Corp.

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Herbalife Nutrition of America, Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

American Health

Unilever

Sanofi

Order a free sample PDF of the Immune Health Supplements Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.