Europe Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market anticipated to rise over the coming years due to demand for animal-based products

The Europe veterinary pharmaceuticals market size is expected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors anticipated to fuel the market growth include increasing demand for companion animal products, pet expenditure, the prevalence of diseases in companion as well as livestock animals, and initiatives by the market players. For instance, in September 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim collaborated with the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology IME to develop sustainable veterinary antiparasitics that are safe and effective.



Grand View Research has segmented the Europe veterinary pharmaceuticals market on the basis of animal type, product, mode of administration, distribution channel, and country:



Based on the Animal Type Insights, the market is segmented into Companion Animals and Livestock Animals

The companion animal segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of over 55.0% owing to the rising prevalence of infections in pets and the rising awareness among pet parents.

The demand for livestock pharmaceuticals is also anticipated to rise over the coming years due to demand for animal-based products, increasing meat consumption, and increasing global standards for quality and safety.



Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Parasiticides, Anti-infectives, Anti-inflammatory, Analgesics and Others

The anti-infectives segment held the largest share of over 35.0% in 2020. The segment is also estimated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to the increasing product developments and initiatives by market players.

The parasiticides segment held the second-largest share in 2020. This was attributed to the high incidence of ectoparasitic and endoparasitic infections in animals and the wide availability of products.



Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmacies & Retail Stores and Digital or E-commerce

The veterinary hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of over 50.0% in 2020 and is estimated to maintain its lead in the years to come as veterinary hospitals and clinics receive the most patients.

The digital or e-commercesegment is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is owing to the rising digitalization in the animal health industry, changing customer preferences, adoption of veterinary telehealth, and usage of e-commerce platforms as the preferred platform for purchases.



Based on the Mode Of Administration Insights, the market is segmented into Oral, Parenteral, Topical and Others (Inhalation, Carrier)

The parenteral segment held the largest share of over 38.0% in 2020. As per MSD Vet manual, the oral route of administration is frequently used in companion and food animals. The dosage forms include tablets, powders, capsules, boluses, granules, solutions, pastes, and suspensions. The oral route is also the most widely used in cattle, pigs, and poultry to administer pharmaceuticals. New oral administration methods for flea and tick control products are further improving pet care as these can offer a simpler and more convenient form of administration for pet owners.

The use of modified-release delivery systems such as intraruminal boluses is also gaining traction in ruminants to deliver parasiticides, antibloat agents, production enhancers, and nutritional supplements. Dipping livestock animals is one of the most popular modes of administration amongst farmers.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The European market for veterinary medicines is competitive. Market players implement various strategic initiatives to expand their product portfolio, boost R&D, increase production capabilities, and widen their distribution network.

Some prominent players in the Europe veterinary pharmaceuticals market include:

MSD

Ceva

Vetoquinol S.A.

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco

Virbac

Calier

Bimeda, Inc.

Prodivet pharmaceuticals sa/nv

