Amerigo Scientific Launches New SEPLITE® CT10 Adsorbent Resin

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science communities, recently announced the launch of its new SEPLITE® CT10 Adsorbent Resin, a specially developed polymeric adsorbent resin for volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Adsorption technology has been developed for decades, and adsorption methods commonly used to purify molecules involve toxic solvents as well as expensive distillation and precipitation processes. The earliest-used adsorbent includes activated carbon, but the cost of pyrolysis regeneration carbon medium is high. Thus, safe and cost-effective synthetic resins that extract target molecules more efficiently are alternatives to solvent precipitation and activated carbon.

Macroporous adsorbent resin is porous internal structure polymer that can concentrate and separate organic substances. The macroporous adsorbent resin has good selectivity for organic matter and is not affected by the presence of inorganic salts, strong ions and low molecular compounds. Amerigo Scientific offers adsorbent resins for a wide range of applications, including adsorption concentration, separation (of enzymes, amino acids, peptides, etc.), purification (pf stevioside, antibiotics, etc.), decolorization (of juices), deodorization, desalination and softening, chemical analysis, and environmental protection.

The new SEPLITE® CT10 could be used for the adsorption and recovery of VOCs with low and medium concentration, including but not limited to alkanes (n-hexane, heptane, cyclohexane, etc.), halogenated hydrocarbons (trichloroethane) alkene, tetrachloroethylene, trichloroethane, dichloromethane, chloroform, chlorobenzene, aromatic hydrocarbons (benzene, toluene, xylene, etc.) and lower alcohols (isopropanol, butanol), ketones (acetone, methyl organic substances such as isopropanone, methyl ethyl ketone, cyclohexanone), and esters (ethyl acetate, butyl acetate).

SEPLITE® CT10 has excellent physical, chemical and thermal stability, enabling more than 90% VOCs recovery rate and long steam regeneration life. Compared with activated carbon, SEPLITE® CT10 has higher adsorption rate, lower operating cost, longer service life and cleaner production. Its adsorption performance stems from its large reticulated pore structure, high surface area, designed pore size distribution, and aromaticity of its surface.

Amerigo Scientific has supplied various quality adsorbent resins, ion exchange resins, catalyst resins, peptide synthesis resins, and other resins for water and wastewater treatment, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage applications.

