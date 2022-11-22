CD BioSciences Introduces New Cell Death Solutions for Scientists

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, recently launched a comprehensive panel of research solutions covering all aspects of study for cell death, particularly alkaliptosis, from Regulator Identification, Cell Death Characterization, to Chemical Screening.

Cell death is a fundamental biological process that has been extensively explored over the past decades. Active cell death includes apoptosis, necroptosis, pyroptosis, ferroptosis, alkaliptosis, and oxeiptosis. Notably, alkaliptosis, a form of pH-dependent regulation of cell death, has recently been identified as a novel strategy for cancer therapy across multiple tumor types, particularly in pancreatic cancer.

The discovery of alkaliptosis may hold promise for greater specificity and efficacy by leading to therapeutic targets in cancer. However, little is known about the role of alkaliptosis in tumor development or effector molecules of plasma membrane rupture during alkaliptosis. Further scientific trials are needed to deepen the understanding of alkaliptosis.

Since cell death, especially alkaliptosis is closely related to disease development, in-depth characterization of these events may reveal new therapeutic targets and strategies. As a trusted CRO, CD BioSciences has provided comprehensive solutions covering all aspects of life science research, including but not limited to cell death studies.

Although cell death can be caused by overwhelming damage, most are the result of specific signaling events. Meanwhile, active cell death is also tightly regulated by signaling pathways. CD BioSciences now offers various solutions for researchers to investigate cell death signaling pathways, covering Regulator Characterization to study the molecular function of certain regulators in cell death signaling pathways; Phenotype Analysis to examine the cellular phenotypes regulated by gene/protein of interest; and Animal Model Generation to induce genetically engineered animal models for research use.

“As scientists have great hopes for cell therapy, it’s our duty to support our customers in cell death research, accelerate breakthroughs and achieve more innovative results,” said Kristy J. Morris, the marketing director at CD BioSciences. “Our team will be focused on providing more effective solutions that maximize the study of alkaliptosis. This will enable our clients to commercialize therapies faster and save more lives.”

CD BioSciences is dedicated to assisting life science researchers focusing on cell death studies. For customers interested in more information regarding these cell death solutions or other signaling pathways, please visit CD BioSciences at https://www.cd-biosciences.com.

