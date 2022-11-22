Vaultastic Enables Automated Backup Of Google Drive Files For Enhanced Protection Of Critical Digital Assets At Highly Cost-effective Rates

Pune, India, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — The increased popularity of hybrid working services, such as Google Drive, has made them invaluable for working together and being productive.

Google Drive is frequently used to store business-critical digital assets created with Google Workspace and other tools, including documents, spreadsheets, presentations, video files, etc.

Businesses often presume that data put on the cloud is secure. However, even with highly reliable and secure services, data is open to tampering, corruption, and accidental and intentional loss, putting the business at several data-related risks with major consequences.

To address these challenges, businesses need to back up google drive data to ensure business continuity and avoid data loss.

Vaultastic’s new release now supports archiving data files from Google Drive. It is designed to reduce data-related risks and provide data agility by unifying an organization’s email and file data in a central archive on the Vaultastic Open Store.

“Because of the open architecture of Vaultastic, adding backup as a service for Google Drive files via the Legacyflo API is a logical extension. A Backup as a Service (BaaS) offering would help businesses archive important digital assets in a consolidated, secure repository”, according to Aditi Malavia, COO of Mithi.

Through the release, businesses can now protect their unstructured data at highly optimized costs, which forms 80% of their critical business information.

Users can either backup Google Drive files to an AWS S3 bucket or backup Gdrive data to Vaultastic’s Open store. Complete or incremental Google Drive backups and restores are available on demand.

About Vaultastic:

Vaultastic’s On-Demand Information Archival provides a reliable and cost-efficient Data Related Risk and Compliance management platform for enterprises of every kind. Thus helping build resilience against breaches in cyberattacks and ensure compliance and litigation readiness.

Vaultastic provides a highly durable, secure, and agile cloud archival platform that complies with stringent cybersecurity guidelines by industry regulators, including RBI, SEBI, and IRDAI.

About Mithi Software:

The firm has had a history of pioneering product ventures, spanning multiple generations of technology and serving over Million+ users. Our ventures so far have comprised breakthrough and best-selling products such as geometric libraries, windows apps, web apps, mission-critical Enterprise software, & Cloud-based SaaS.

Before Vaultastic, the team had created SkyConnect. This secure & dependable business email service has been serving the mission-critical business communication needs of hundreds of leading businesses and organizations across industry segments.