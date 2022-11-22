ALL Trial Lawyers Opens New Location in San Diego

San Diego, CA, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — ALL Trial Lawyers is pleased to announce that they recently opened a new location in La Jolla to better serve clients throughout San Diego, CA. The new location offers the same high level of service from qualified attorneys who represent clients as they pursue compensation for personal injuries.

ALL Trial Lawyers is a team of lawyers representing individuals with personal injury cases. They understand the stress and hassle of seeking compensation after an injury while focusing on healing and aim to assist clients with their cases. They offer free consultations to determine whether an individual qualifies for compensation and builds the case by gathering documentation, talking to witnesses, and filing paperwork to start the process.

ALL Trial Lawyers represents all types of personal injury cases to help individuals get the compensation they deserve. Their team is also available for criminal defense and dependency cases. They offer several locations throughout the San Diego area, including the new La Jolla location to ensure everyone can access the legal representation they require.

Anyone interested in learning about the new location or the services offered can find out more by visiting the ALL Trial Lawyers website or calling 1-866-811-4255.

About ALL Trial Lawyers : ALL Trial Lawyers is a San Diego-based law firm specializing in personal injury cases. They also represent individuals for criminal defense and dependency cases. Their team works closely with clients to ensure they get the best outcomes for their cases.

