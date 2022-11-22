Lark Tuscaloosa Enables Students to Soar

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Tuscaloosa is pleased to announce that they enable students to soar with off-campus housing options for University of Alabama students. The off-campus complex provides students with a comfortable lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

Lark Tuscaloosa allows students to live alone in a studio or one-bedroom apartment or live with friends or other students in a two, three, or four-bedroom apartment. Each student signs a contract and pays a per-person rental rate to ensure they don’t worry about roommates who can’t pay their share. Rental rates include furnishings, in-unit laundry, a flat-panel HDTV, Internet access, and water and sewer. Garage parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

Lark Tuscaloosa offers various amenities to ensure students enjoy their lives when they aren’t attending classes. Residents can use the community features, including a 24-hour fitness center, a swimming pool, a gaming area with billiards, a firepit, and more. The off-campus apartment complex feels more like a resort than student housing. Social events throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting the Lark Tuscaloosa website or calling 1-205-377-5000.

