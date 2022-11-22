Europe Fireproof Cladding Market Segmentation, and Growth outlook Report By 2028

Europe Fireproof Cladding Industry Overview

The Europe fireproof cladding market size is expected to reach USD 33.98 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing awareness regarding the fire safety of residential and commercial buildings across the region is expected to benefit the market growth in Europe.

Europe Fireproof Cladding Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe fireproof cladding market on the basis of material, application, and country:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Fiber Cement, Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Aluminum Composites, Others.

Calcium silicate materials led the market and accounted for 34.3% share of the regional revenue in 2020. Calcium silicate exhibits superior fire-resistant properties. It is an A-class non-combustible material that does not burn or produce smoke. In addition, the material exhibits excellent strength, thus it is increasingly used in areas that are easily prone to damage.

Fiber cement-based fireproof cladding is increasingly used in applications such as external walls, ceilings, internal walls, partitions, floor, wall tiles, and sub-roof boards. Superior durability, low maintenance cost, and high resistance to fire are the factors for its high penetration in construction applications.

The demand for mineral wool in the construction industry is projected to increase in the years to come owing to factors such as stringent building codes, advances in building science, and the desire of building owners for more comfortable environments. In addition, the material is naturally non-combustible. Moreover, mineral wool is fire resistant and does not release smoke, thereby is widely accepted in construction projects.

Aluminum composites are widely used in building structures owing to their load-bearing capacity, durability, and superior strength-to-weight ratio. In addition, the flexibility provided by the material allows it to mold into different shapes. Moreover, the material is recyclable and helps enhance the aesthetic appeal of buildings with panels of different colors and sizes.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others.

The residential application segment led the market and accounted for 44.1% share of the regional revenue in 2020. Rising awareness regarding product benefits, the need for the renovation of old buildings, and government regulations favoring the fireproofing of building structures across Europe are expected to support the segment growth in the forecast period.

Commercial constructions are generally large buildings or a cluster of buildings that require fireproof claddings made from materials possessing non-combustible properties. The commercial construction segment is inclusive of shopping malls, hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores, restaurants and hotels, and resorts.

The industrial application segment includes factories, warehouses, and manufacturing and processing units. Industrial constructions are large architectures that require large cladding structures for protection against harsh environments. Industrial buildings are more susceptible to an outbreak of fire that may lead to fatalities and property damage. This promotes the use of fireproof cladding in industrial structures, thereby benefiting the segment growth.

Europe Fireproof Cladding Country Outlook

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Switzerland

Poland

Ireland

Austria

Czech Republic

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The European market for fireproofing cladding is highly consolidated owing to the presence of well-established companies. The market in Europe accounts for a significant share in the global fireproofing cladding market. Key industry participants are focusing on the introduction of new and more effective fireproofing solutions in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Europe fireproof cladding market include,

James Hardie Europe GmbH

Saint-Gobain Construction Products UK Limited

Knauf Gips KG

Rockwool International A/S

Promat

Isoclad

Owens Corning

Global Building UK

Kingspan Group

3A Composites Holding AG

