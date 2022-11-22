Weatherstrip Seal Market Value Chain and Forecast 2022 to 2031

Weatherstrip Seal Market: Product Innovation and Partnership Between Players to Remain a Key Trend

Manufacturers of weatherstrip seals are focusing on their portfolio extension by launching innovative weatherstripping solutions for application in construction as well as automotive sector. For example, RONA Home & Garden Golden Mile has introduced its U-shaped garage door bottom weatherstrip, called “Vinyl-9”, which the company claims to be perfect for insulating doors and windows of garages as well as homes. Backer rod included in this innovative weatherstrip exerts better sealing for filling gaps between irregular surfaces or floors and doors.

Another leading weatherstrip manufacturers, Magna International Inc., has recently launched an array of “Crimp on Flange (COF) Weatherstrip Tools”. Magna offers these tools in the form of various customized solutions such as crimping tools for weatherseals, and ergonomically-designed swivel attachments. Designed and engineered for every vehicle closure type, and compatible with forms of seals, COF tools offered by Magna are patented roller design for the variable flange thicknesses.

Key manufacturers of weatherstrip seal are concentrating on entering into partnerships in a bid to expand the scope of their offerings and gain a competitive edge over others. For instance, a partnership agreement was signed by Magna International Inc. with Michigan Department of Transportation and 3M in June 2017. This partnership aimed at the provision of high driver safety & security through innovative offerings, such as the COF tools, for reducing time required for door weatherstripping.

Weatherstrip Seal Market: Optimistic Growth of Global Automotive Sector to Create Opportunities

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), over 96,800,000 units of vehicles were sold worldwide in 2017, demonstrating a rise of over 2 million units between 2016 and 2017. On the basis of strong sales expansion and production of automobiles worldwide, there is optimism for global automotive industry that continued gains will be witnessed in 2018.

With autonomous cars becoming a general concept, led by the tech-giant – Google and cab sharing giant – Uber, and robust sales of electric vehicles, such as that of Model 3 electric car (Tesla), the automotive industry is expected to perceive an upward expansion in the near future. Weatherstrip seals seek continuous and robust adoption in the automotive industry for preventing infiltration of air, water, dust, noise, and other natural elements. With promising outlook for the global automotive industry, demand for weatherstrip seals in the sector will increase in the upcoming years.

