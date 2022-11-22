Electric Shuttle Market Expansion to be Persistent through 2021-2031 : Fact.MR Report

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Rapid penetration of battery powered vehicles has led to the development of electric shuttles. Although the electric shuttles were initially used for sight-seeing and short distance transportation across golf courses, airports, wineries, and stadiums, national parks, and theme parks, they are gaining steady application in public communication.

Innovative LMP battery and Supercapacitors: Leading Manufacturers to Shift their Focus towards Offering Uninterrupted Services

To maintain pace with the recent trends in the automotive industry, leading manufacturers are focusing on incorporating innovative software and hardware, radical designs, and lightweight materials. For instance, a French transport company, Bollore Group has developed electronic shuttles that contains a battery backup system, supercapacitors, and LMP battery. The backup power system provides a distance coverage of 30 km LMP and battery enables the customers to cover 2 km on a single charge.

In addition, a subsidiary of Blue Solutions that is owned by Bellore Group, BlueSG Pte Ltd in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University has recently launched the first flash-charging electric shuttle in Singapore. The shuttle undergoes charging at the charging station when passengers alight or board from the vehicle. In addition, the electric shuttle is equipped with quick charging and emission-free features, which enables the vehicle to travel long distances.

Advent of Shared Mobility and Vehicle to Vehicle is Creating Growth Prospects for the Electric Shuttle Market

In recent year, a substantial rise in traffic and severe road accidents have been witnessed. Thus to curb these road incidences and increasing driving comfort, a steady rise in adoption of vehicle to vehicle communication and shared mobility technologies is observed in the automobile industry across the globe. This will create lucrative sales opportunities for the Electric Shuttle market players over the coming years.

