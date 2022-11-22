Piling Machine Market Top Players are International Construction Equipment and ABI GmbH

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Piling Machine Industry Overview

The global piling machine market size is expected to reach USD 6.72 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028. The development of privately-owned construction firms in the UAE, India, and China is anticipated to augment the spending in the construction industry, thereby surging the product demand over the coming years.

Rising concerns over the adverse effects of underwater piling operations on marine life are foreseen to result in a negative impact on the demand for vibratory driver piling machines over the forecast period. The implementation of stringent noise and vibration control norms in residential areas and offshore locations is expected to result in high R&D spending for the development of low-noise and vibration machines, which is expected to positively impact the market growth.

Piling Machine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global piling machine market on the basis of product, piling method, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Impact Hammer, Vibratory Drivers, Piling Rigs, and Others.

Piling rigs held the largest share of 40.52% in 2020. The growing popularity of piling rigs on account of the flexibility of attaching vibratory hammers, screw drills, and impact hammers is anticipated to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.

Rising concerns over the adverse effects of underwater piling operations on marine life are foreseen to result in a negative impact on the demand for vibratory driver piling machines over the forecast period.

Based on the Method Insights, the market is segmented into Impact Driven, Drilled Percussive, Rotary Bored, Air-lift RCD Rig, Auger Boring, Continuous Flight Auger, and Others.

The impact driven segment held the largest share of 29.71% in 2020. Air-lift RCD rig is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Stringent norms against vibrations in urban areas are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The growing application of laser transmitters and receivers for improving accuracy is expected to fuel the demand for other piling machines over the forecast period.

The rising popularity of using self-propelled pile drivers for installing foundations for solar panels is expected to fuel the demand for other piling machines, mainly driverless piling machines.

Piling Machine Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key companies have formed strategic partnerships with companies, such as Bosch Rexroth; Caterpillar; and Cummins Inc., to ensure the constant supply of components at low prices. Furthermore, the deployment of zinc-free and bio-based hydraulic oils has increased drain intervals and reduced maintenance costs of hydraulic pumps. As a result, hydraulic pumps are expected to find applications in the marine industry and are likely to promote the importance of piling machines.

Some prominent players in the global piling machine market include:

Casagrande S.p.a

Watson Inc.

BSP International Foundations

BAUER Group

TONTI TRADING S.R.L.

Beijing SINOVO International (SINOVO Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.)

Order a free sample PDF of the Piling Machine Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.