Increasing Consumer Adoption To Fuel Demand For Clamshell Containers Market : Fact.MR

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Takeout Containers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Takeout Containers Market. The takeout containers market has seen a historical CAGR of over 2% from 2015 to 2019, owing to the moderate growth in the demand for takeout containers across North America and East Asia. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 3.5% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Takeout Containers Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the takeout container market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, type, capacity, end-use, and region.

Product

Clamshell Containers

Cartons

Lidded Containers

Bowls

Plates

Cups

Others

Type

Portioned Containers

Perforated Containers

Capacity

Up to 250 Gms

250-500 Gms

More than 500 Gms

End-Use

QSR and FSR

Transportation Catering Services

Institutional Catering Services

Retail Sales

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

MEA

Takeout Containers Market: Scope of the Report

Fact.takeaway MR’s containers market analysis provides projected representation from 2020 to 2030. The study goes into detail about the major drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats driving the growth of the takeaway containers market. The report includes a detailed segmental analysis by product, type, capacity, end use, and region. The report also includes a chapter on the COVID-19 impact analysis to provide stakeholders with the information they need.

Regional analysis in terms of supply chain analysis, business execution, and market value analysis provides an in-depth view of the takeout containers market’s future scope. A section that provides detailed analysis of key market players and strategies has also been added.

Competitive Analysis of Takeout Containers Market

The takeout containers market is fragmented in nature, with top players accounting for nearly 30% of global revenue. High fragmentation and high concentration of regional players is one of the key characteristics of the takeout containers market. The market is expected to experience some fluctuations during the short-term forecast due to increasing regulations on materials for takeout containers, but emerging players with alternative materials such as reusable and edible containers are expected to help the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways from Takeout Containers Market Study

East Asia will account for a share of nearly 30% in the takeout containers market in 2020. High preference for food delivery and dependence of consumers on external food services are expected to create lucrative opportunities.

South Asia and Oceania are expected to portray the highest growth rate of over 4% during the forecast period.

Based on end use, quick service restaurants and fast service restaurants are expected to experience highest growth during the forecast period.

In terms of product, clammed shell containers are expected to see moderate growth during the forecast period.

In terms of type, perforated containers account a high share in the takeout containers market, and are expected to grow 1.4X by 2030 in value in 2020.

The COVID-19 crisis has been slightly detrimental in the early stages for the takeout containers market, but is expected to have a positive effect during 2020 and onwards.

Global demand for takeout containers is expected to increase over 1.3X during the forecast period.

