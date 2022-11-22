Coronary Microcatheters Market Growth To Surge Owing To Increasing Adoption By (Use Applications) : Fact.MR

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for liquid crystal polymers (LCPs) is expected to grow 1.6X in value by 2031.

Growing penetration of the miniaturization trend in the electronics & electrical industry has attained all the limelight of stakeholders that are looking forward to expand their product applications. As the automotive industry continues to embrace the trend of lightweight vehicles, in line with growing demand for better performing motors and efficient fuel consumption, LCPs are emerging as a viable substitute for heavy metal components.

In a thriving automotive industry, LCPs are primarily witnessing traction for use in fuel contact components and battery components. Moreover, favourable properties of liquid crystal polymers, namely, high chemical resistance, thermal resistance, and good mechanical strength, along with benefits of light weight, continue to make them the material of choice for a wide range of applications.

Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Segmentations:

By Form LCP Resins & Compounds Liquid Crystal Polymer Films Liquid Crystal Polymer Fibers

By Application Electrical & Electronics Connectors Flexible Circuits Printed Circuit Boards Automotive Lamp Holders Connectors Electronic Components Ignition & Transmission Components Aerospace & Defense Consumer Goods, Sports & Leisure Industrial Measuring Instruments



Key Manufacturers of Liquid Crystal Polymer

Several companies are investing in R&D to eliminate the risk factor associated with prevailing substitutes in the market. In light of the growing lucrativeness of the market in Asia Pacific, a number of companies have shifted their focus towards the region to squeeze higher gains.

In January 2019, Celanese Corporation acquired Indian firm Next Polymers Ltd., which deals in engineered plastics compounding, such as liquid crystal polymers, to expand its market presence in Asia Pacific. In February 2019, the company also purchased leading India polymer manufacturer OmniPlastics to extend its geographical reach, increase its product portfolio, and appeal to a wider pool of customers.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Liquid Crystal Polymer: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Liquid Crystal Polymer demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Liquid Crystal Polymer. As per the study, the demand for Liquid Crystal Polymer will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Liquid Crystal Polymer. As per the study, the demand for Liquid Crystal Polymer will grow through 2031. Liquid Crystal Polymer historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Liquid Crystal Polymer consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

