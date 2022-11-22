Worldwide Demand For 7lbs-15.5lbs Inherent Life Jackets Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 3,938.1 Million By 2032-End.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Life Jacket market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global life jacket market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 2,546.4 Million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach US$ 3,938.1 Million by the end of 2032. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Life Jacket market.

Key findings of the Life Jacket market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Life Jacket. Additionally, the Life Jacket market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Life Jacket market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Life Jacket vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Life Jacket market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Life Jacket market.

Life Jacket price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Segmentation of Life Jacket Industry Research

By Product Type: 7lbs Inherent Life Jackets 7lbs-15.5lbs Inherent Life Jackets 15.5lbs-22lbs Inherent Life Jackets 22lbs Inherent Life Jackets 22.5lbs-34lbs Inflatable Life Jackets 34lbs Inflatable Life Jackets

By End-user: Watersports Day Sailing Fishing Offshore Sail Offshore Power Paddlesports Commercial Vessels

By Material Type: Foam Nylon Plastic

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket Departmental Stores Online Retail Sport Stores Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Life Jacket market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Life Jacket companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Life Jacket which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Life Jacket Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players manufacturing life jacket are Jarden Corp, Stormy Lifejackets Pty Ltd, Mustang Survival Corp, Johnson Outdoors Inc, Kent Sporting Goods Company Inc, Hansen Protection AS, Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S, Survitec Group Limited and Safety and Survival Systems International Ltd.

Market players manufacture life jackets keeping in mind the SOLAS LSA Code that specifies rules for easy wearability of life jackets. In addition, adoption of various marketing strategies to incorporate omni-channel approach of purchase with regards to evolving trends in consumers purchase behavior will meet the scope of competition in the safety equipment industry.

In Aug 2021, Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S announced the launch of offshore crew protection gears with the VIKING YOUSAFE™ VANGUARD LIFEJACKET.

In Dec 2021, Mustang Survival Corp acquired Government & Commercial Marine business of Stearns to expand their product offering of life jackets, personal floatation devices and various other life-saving appliances.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of life jacket positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Market Players:

Jarden Corp

Stormy Lifejackets Pty Ltd.

Mustang Survival Corp.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Kent Sporting Goods Company Inc.

Hansen Protection AS

Safety and Survival Systems International Ltd.

Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S

Survitec Group Limited

