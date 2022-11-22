Running Shoes Market Is Prospective To Earn Greater Traction, Expanding At A CAGR Of 4.2% Over The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Athletic Footwear market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global athletic footwear market reached a valuation of US$ 79.0 Billion, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 82.56 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 4.5% CAGR, reaching US$ 128.21 Billion.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Athletic Footwear market.

Key findings of the Athletic Footwear market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Athletic Footwear. Additionally, the Athletic Footwear market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Athletic Footwear market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Athletic Footwear vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Athletic Footwear market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Athletic Footwear market.

Athletic Footwear price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Key Segments Covered in the Athletic Footwear Industry Survey

· By Product Type

Running Shoes Athleisure Shoes Gym/Aerobics Shoes Backpacking Shoes Trekking Boots Rugged Boots Specialty Boots Mountaineering Boots Other



· By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail Sport Stores Other Channels



· By Price

Economy Mid-range Premium Super-Premium



· By Demographics

Men Women Kids



· By Region

North America Latin America Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Athletic Footwear market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Athletic Footwear companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Athletic Footwear which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Athletic Footwear Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Athletic Footwear Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Athletic Footwear in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale vendors. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In September 2021, Skechers announced the launch of the all-new Skechers GO-run Razor Excess for men, which builds on the popularity of the award-winning GO-run Razor 3. The product is designed for every kind of runner, which deliver a swift and comfortable run with highly responsive, ultra-lightweight and durable hyper burst cushioning, as well as Goodyear rubber technology for enhanced traction, stability and durability.

In June 2021, Adidas launched a golf shoe called the “Solarthon” that is both lightweight and comfortable. Further, the brand aims to introduce Solarthon in limited-edition grey, blue and white colorways. The new shoe features Adidas’ Primeblue textile upper, a recycled yarn containing at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, to help the company’s “End Plastic Waste” initiative.

In May 2021, Nike unveiled its latest creation- “ZoomX Invincible Run” running shoes, as an addition to its expanding portfolio of athletic footwear. The design for the new product has drawn inspiration from the brand’s previous release, “Nike React Infinity Run” shoes.

In January 2021, Patta and New Balance joined to collaborate on New Balance’s 991 Sneakers. The new product would be known as the Patta x New Balance M991Pat, which will feature a dusty pink/light petrol colorway.

Market Players:

ASICS Corporation

New Balance INC.

Skechers INC.

VF Corporation

Deckers Outdoor Corporation

Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Amer Sports Corporation

NIKE Inc.

Adidas AG

PUMA SE

K-Swiss INC.

