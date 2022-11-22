Online Video Platform Market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) XX% from 2021 to 2031

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Online Video Platform Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Online Video Platform Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An online video platform (OVP), provided as either a standalone service or as part of a content delivery network (CDN), is a platform that delivers video content over the Internet. OVPs provide a way to upload, convert, store, and serve video content, as well as provide various features like video analytics, security, and player customization.

Key Trends

There are four key trends in online video platform technology:

1. Increased use of video for marketing and advertising

As online video becomes more popular, businesses are increasingly using it for marketing and advertising purposes. Video is a great way to grab attention and build interest in a product or service, and it can be used on a variety of platforms, including websites, social media, and email.

2. Increased use of video for customer service and support

Customer service and support is another area where online video is becoming more popular. Video can be used to provide step-by-step instructions, answer frequently asked questions, or give customers a visual tour of a product or service.

3. Increased use of video for employee training and development

As video becomes more commonplace in the workplace, businesses are using it more for employee training and development. Video is a great way to deliver training content and ensure that employees are able to understand and retain the information.

4. Increased use of video for online learning and education

With the rise of online learning, video is becoming an increasingly important tool for education. Video can be used to deliver lectures, provide demonstrations, and give students a visual learning experience.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of online video platforms are the need for better video quality, the need for more engaging content, and the need for more personalized content.

These needs are driven by the increasing demand for online video content, the increasing popularity of online video, and the increasing number of people who are using online video platforms.

Market Segments

The Online Video Platform Market is segmented by type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, it is divided into video analytics, video content delivery network, video content management, mobile video live streaming, and others. According to application, the market is classified into video sharing, commercial video platform, and others. By end user, it is categorized into individual, content creators and brand, and enterprises segments. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The The Online Video Platform Market includes players such as Ooyala Inc., MediaMelon Inc., Akamai technologies, Kaltura Inc., Panopto, Brightcove Inc., Frame.io, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., YouTube, and Comcast Technology Solutions.

