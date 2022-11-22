Worldwide Demand For Heptahydrate Magnesium Sulfate Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 1,351.2 Million By 2032-End

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Magnesium Sulphate market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global magnesium sulfate market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 783.6 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 1,351.2 million by the end of 2032. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Magnesium Sulphate market.

Key findings of the Magnesium Sulphate market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Magnesium Sulphate. Additionally, the Magnesium Sulphate market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Magnesium Sulphate market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Magnesium Sulphate vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Magnesium Sulphate market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Magnesium Sulphate market.

Magnesium Sulphate price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Segmentation of Magnesium Sulfate Industry Research

· By Product Type:

Heptahydrate (Epsomite) Anhydrous (Calcined Kieserite) Monohydrate (Kieserite)



· By Application:

Agriculture Additive Food & Feed Additives Pharmaceuticals Additives Chemical Intermediaries Pulp & Paper Additives Others Applications



· By Region:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Magnesium Sulphate market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Magnesium Sulphate companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Magnesium Sulphate which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Magnesium Sulphate Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent magnesium sulphate manufacturers are Giles Chemical, Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co., Ltd, K+S Group, Laizhou City Laiyu Chemical Co. Ltd, Laizhou Guangcheng Chemical Co., Ltd, Mani Agro Chem Pvt. Ltd., Mag Products India Private Limited (MPIPL), PQ Corporation, Rech Chemical Co., Ltd, UMAI CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., WeifangHuakang Magnesium Sulphate Co., Ltd., and ZIBO JINXING CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

The companies have been significantly developing grades against the backdrop of growing applications. Hefty investments are being made in the end-use market such as agrichemicals enabling them to reach out to new application avenues. Economies of density are a major trend followed by the firms to enhance their marginal profits and lower the cost factors such as FOB, custom duty, extensive tax structure, and higher incompatible price points with regional players.

In Nov 2021, FDA approved Milla Pharmaceutical’s generic magnesium sulphate injection.

In April 2021, K+S closed the sale of its American Salt business to US-based Stone Canyon Industries Holdings to reduce its debt.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of magnesium sulphate positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Market Players:

Giles Chemical

Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co., Ltd

K+S Group

Laizhou City Laiyu Chemical Co. Ltd

Laizhou Guangcheng Chemical Co., Ltd

Mani Agro Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Mag Products India Private Limited (MPIPL)

PQ Corporation

Rech Chemical Co. Ltd

UMAI CHEMICAL Co. Ltd.

WeifangHuakang Magnesium Sulphate Co., Ltd.

ZIBO JINXING CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

