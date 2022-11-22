Wound Care Biologics Market To Create Lucrative Opportunities For Existing Companies As Well As New Players : Fact.MR

The global wound care biologics market is currently valued at US$ 2.09 billion. Worldwide demand for wound care biologics is predicted to rise at a high-value CAGR of 11% and reach US$ 5.93 billion by the end of 2032.

Wound care biologics products are further classified into biological skin substitutes and topical agents. Sales of biological skin substitutes are expected to increase at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Biological skin substitutes are a diverse range of materials used for wound closure. Patients with severe burns are primarily treated using biological skin substitutes. The biological skin substitutes also enable the development of a more natural new dermis, ensuring that wounds heal quickly.

Key Segments of Wound Care Biologics Industry Research

By Product: Biologic Skin Substitutes Topical Agents

By Wound Type: Ulcers Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Burns

Type: By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Burn Centers & Wound Clinics

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the wound care biologics market are Acell, Anika Therapeutics, Integra Lifesciences, Kerecis, Marine Polymer Technologies, Mimedx Group, Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Investor AB), Organogenesis, Osiris Therapeutics, and Smith & Nephew.

Sales will rise over the coming years as a result of advancements in biologic wound healing treatment. To create high-quality wound care biologic solutions, major companies in the wound care biologics business spend a lot of money on research and development.

The tri-layer skin graft Artacent AC, manufactured by the biologics business Tides Medical, was introduced in July 2022 to treat complicated or challenging-to-treat wounds.

The department of U.S. defence awarded MIMEDX USD 4.6 million in May 2022 to investigate PURION-processed Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (DHACM) to advance the treatment of burns and wounds sustained during warfare.

How is Demand for Wound Care Biologics Treatment Expected to Shape Up in the U.S.?

Increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers can be ascribed to the high sales growth of wound care biologics.

About 10% of diabetic patients experience chronic foot ulcers, according to Azura Vascular Care.

Diabetes patients’ bodies don’t get enough oxygen, which slows down wound healing and makes them more vulnerable to bacterial and fungal skin conditions.

Moreover, during the anticipated period, the demand for biological skin substitutes in aesthetic operations would boost the growth of the U.S. wound care biologics market.

