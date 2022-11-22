Sales Revenue of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery Market To Receive A Fillip Owing To Burgeoning Demand During Forecast Period 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

According to a recent Fact.MR survey, the global market for chemical-enhanced oil recovery is valued at $800 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $1.3 billion by the end of 2032. Over the next 10 years, global demand for chemical enhanced oil recovery is expected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR.

Enhanced oil recovery is a process that improves oil production from old and matured oil wells and fields. As the number of matured oil fields grows, so will the demand for chemically enhanced oil recovery in the coming years. The overall decrease in oil production in recent years has also increased demand for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technology.

Segments of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery Industry Research

By Origin: Petro-based Bio-based Water-based

By Application: Onshore Offshore

By Type: Water-soluble Polymers Surfactants Polymer Gels Biopolymers Alkaline Chemicals

By Technique: Polymer Flooding (PF) Surfactant-Polymer (SP) Flooding Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Flooding Alkali-Co-solvent-Polymer (ACP) Flooding Low Tension Gas Flooding (LTG)

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Competitive Landscape

The chemical enhanced oil recovery market’s key players are concentrating on delivering their services to new projects being established throughout the world.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), an Indian state agency, has awarded SNF Flopam two enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects at the Jhalora and Becharji fields, with the latter granted in March 2022. Polymer Flooding, a form of chemical enhanced oil recovery (EOR) method, will be used at the Becharji field.

Why is the United States a Remunerative Market for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery?

The market for chemical enhanced oil recovery in the United States is expected to be the most profitable in the North American area in the future years. This region’s demand can be attributed to a growing emphasis on the exploitation of unconventional gas and oil resources to fulfil high demand and minimise reliance on other nations for oil imports. Other variables that may boost demand for enhanced oil recovery services over the next 10 years include increased government funding and the fast commercialization of EOR technologies.

Which Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery Technique is More Popular?

The chemical enhanced oil recovery market is divided into four techniques: polymer flooding (PF), surfactant-polymer (SP), alkali-surfactant-polymer (ASP), alkali-co-solvent-polymer (ACP), and low tension gas flooding (LTG).

Polymer flooding is likely to be the most popular approach in the worldwide landscape, with strong acceptance and deployment in numerous projects driving demand. This technique has been used for over 40 years and is still used in many oilfields around the world, with demand expected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR over the next ten years.

Ithaca Energy, a sustainable oil and gas producer, filed regulatory paperwork for phase 2 of its EOR programme at the North Sea’s Captain field in August 2022. The polymer flooding technique will also be used in this phase to improve oil recovery and unlock an additional 40 million barrels from the site.

