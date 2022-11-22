Market For Poultry Processing Equipment Market To Record Heightened Sales During Forecast Period 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

The worldwide poultry processing equipment market is valued at US$ 3.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to US$ 5.8 billion by 2032. Through 2032, global demand for commercial poultry processing equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Live chicken is processed into a variety of raw poultry products using poultry processing gear. These basic ingredients are declared safe for human consumption. Following that, demand for poultry processing equipment is increasing, and it plays an important role in the manufacturing process.

Segmentation of Poultry Processing Equipment Industry Research

By Product: Chicken Other Types

By Equipment: Killing & Defeathering Deboning & Skinning Cut-ups Marinating & Tumbling Evisceration Other Equipment

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

For the generation of growth opportunities, poultry processing equipment manufacturers use a variety of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, portfolio expansion, novel product launches, and many others.

For instance,

TARGAN gets about US$ 35.1 million in May 2022 for the deployment of revolutionary poultry industry innovations.

On October 19, 2019, Marel, Lincoln Premium Poultry, and Costco formed a collaboration. This collaboration will assist Marel in the establishment of an innovative facility that will provide efficient poultry products of appropriate quality and at an affordable price.

Key Companies Profiled

Baader Group

Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V.

Cantrell Gainco Group, Inc.

Brower Equipment

JBT Corporation

CTB Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Which European Country is a Leading Market for Poultry Processing Systems?

Denmark, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and others are some significant European nations where the market for poultry processing equipment is distributed. Germany, in particular, is predicted to rise rapidly due to increased meat consumption. Furthermore, consumer movements toward value-added food and rising per capita income are important elements boosting market sales prospects.

Germany’s market is expected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR until 2032.

