The Global French Process Zinc Oxide Nanoparticle Market Is Expected To Be Valued At Us$ 376.6 Million In 2022

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global zinc oxide nanoparticles market is estimated to value at US$ 376.6 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach US$ 738.0 million by the end of 2032. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market.

Key findings of the Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles. Additionally, the Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market.

Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Segmentation of the Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Industry Research

· By Production Method:

Direct Method Indirect Method



· By Grade:

Coated Uncoated



· By Primary Function:

UV Shielding Agent Antibacterial and Antifungal Agent Plastic Cross-linking Agent



· By Application:

Cosmetics & Personal Care Sun Care Skin Care Color Cosmetics Others Paints & Coatings Polymers & Textiles Others



· By Region:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent zinc oxide nanoparticle manufacturers are ALTANA, American Elements, Anhui Linghu Paint Co., Ltd, BASF, Croda, EverZinc, GRILLO, Hakusui Tech Co., Ltd., Hanil Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sukgyung AT Co., Ltd., Sunjin Chemical, Taekyung SBC. Co., Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Tayca Corporation.

Market players are targeting to achieve ultra-fine levels of zinc oxide nanoparticles along with R&D investments and capacity expansions to align themselves with ever-changing trends and increasing demand. Setting up facilities across the major cosmetic and personal care formulating industries remains the top strategy for the market leaders in Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market.

In June 2022, Aterian combined U.S. Zinc and EverZinc to form the largest zinc, chemistry manufacturer.

ALTANA acquired Paul N. Gardner Company Inc. to integrate BYK business division. This will strengthen its position in paints, coatings, and related markets.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of zinc oxide nanoparticles positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Market Players:

ALTANA

American Elements

Anhui Linghu Paint Co., Ltd

BASF

Croda

EverZinc

Hakusui Tech Co., Ltd.

Hanil Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

