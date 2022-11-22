Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Manual Resuscitators market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global manual resuscitators market is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032. At present, the market is valued at US$ 400 million and is predicted to reach US$ 780 million by the end of 2032. Demand for self-inflating resuscitators is anticipated to propel at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2032. Self-inflating resuscitators are more convenient to use than other resuscitators, which demonstrates their higher demand in the market.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Manual Resuscitators market.

Key findings of the Manual Resuscitators market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Manual Resuscitators. Additionally, the Manual Resuscitators market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Manual Resuscitators market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Manual Resuscitators vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Manual Resuscitators market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Manual Resuscitators market.

Manual Resuscitators price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Segmentation of Manual Resuscitators Industry Research

· By Type:

Self-inflating Flow-inflating T-piece



· By Modality:

Disposable Reusable



· By Material:

Silicon PVC Rubber



· By Application:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Cardiopulmonary Arrest Others



· By End User:

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Military Specialized Diagnostic Centers



· By Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Manual Resuscitators market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Manual Resuscitators companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Manual Resuscitators which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Manual Resuscitators Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of manual resuscitators are making an effort to introduce more recent integrated devices that will help resolve issues about delayed ventilation. To boost their visibility among competitors globally, major companies in the manual resuscitators market are actively engaged in mergers, agreements, and product launch activities.

For instance,

In 2020, Aequs unveiled AQovent, a mechanical resuscitator made of silicone that is mass-produced, affordable, and of high quality. It is an emergency resuscitator that automatically provides patients with steady pressure ventilation while being powered by oxygen.

Market Players:

CareFusion

Medline Industries

Philips Healthcare

ResMed, Inc.

Laerdal Medical

Ambu A/S

Covidien Plc

Drager Medical AG and Co.

GE Healthcare

Hill

Hopkins Medical Product

HUM Systems for Life

Me. Ber. Srl

Weinmann Emergency

