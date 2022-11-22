Thermoplastic Elastomers Market To Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities For Players During Forecast Period 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

The market for thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) is now valued at US$ 21 billion and is expected to grow to US$ 38.8 billion by the end of 2032. Over the next 10 years, global demand for thermoplastic elastomers is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The demand for lightweight and flexible materials in various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and medical is expected to drive the thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) market. Thermoplastic elastomers have properties such as wear resistance, scratch resistance, a smooth finish, foldability, and heat stability, making them an excellent choice for a wide range of applications across industries.

Segments of Thermoplastic Elastomers Industry Research

By Type: Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs) Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPOs) Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs) Copolyester Ether Elastomers

By End-use Industry: Automotive Building & Construction Footwear Wires & Cables Medical Engineering Other Industries

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Competitive Landscape

Prime companies in the thermoplastic elastomers market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their business potential and expand their revenue generation capacity over the coming years.

In January 2022, Huber Engineered Materials a subsidiary of J.M. Huber Corporation announced the completion of the acquisition of RHI Magnesita’s 50% ownership stake in a joint venture with Magnifin Magnesiaprodukte GmbH & Co. KG that was signed in May 2021. This acquisition strengthened Huber’s portfolio for additive business for elastomers and thermoplastics.

In December 2021, Pexco LLC, a leading plastic extruder in the North American region announced the acquisition of Performance Elastomers Corporation (PEC), based in Ohio. The company specializes in manufacturing dense and sponge, thermoplastic, and rubber-based elastomer products.

Key Companies Profiled

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

EMS Group

Bayer Material Science LLC

Evonik Industries

LG Chemicals

LCY Chemical Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Kraton Polymers LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

TSRC Corporation

Avient Corporation

Dynasol Elastomers LLC

What Makes the United States a Profitable Market for Thermoplastic Elastomer Manufacturers?

The United States is home to some of the world’s most important automobile manufacturers, and its automotive manufacturing industry is expected to attract thermoplastic elastomer providers. In addition, rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles and vehicle components is predicted to boost thermoplastic elastomer shipments in the country in the future years.

The increasing usage of environmentally friendly and biodegradable materials in a variety of industrial verticals is also expected to boost thermoplastic elastomer sales in the country through 2032. Other variables that impact the market growth trajectory indirectly in the United States include the fast adoption of innovative manufacturing technologies, supporting government initiatives, and substantial investments in research & development. In 2022, sales of thermoplastic elastomers will amount for US$

