Anaerobic Adhesives Market Structure Analysis For Period 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

In fiscal year 2022, the worldwide anaerobic adhesives market is estimated to be valued US$ 648.5 million, up from US$ 546.8 million in fiscal year 2021. The market is predicted to develop at a 5.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching a value of US$ 1 billion by the end of 2032.

Anaerobic adhesives are metal adhesives that may cure quickly in wood and plastic at room temperature. These adhesives can only cure in the absence of air or oxygen. They have a mild, inconspicuous odour and are considered less dangerous than other polymers. Anaerobic adhesives have a limited number of perfect applications, yet they are one of the most significant adhesives for metal bonding.

Key Segments Covered In The anaerobic adhesives market Report

By Product Type : Thread Lockers Thread Sealants Retaining Compounds Gasket Sealants

By Substrate : Metal Plastic Other Substrates

By End Use : Automotive & Transportation Electrical & Electronics Industrial Other End Uses

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

The global anaerobic adhesives market is fragmented due to the existence of several anaerobic adhesives vendors. Leading anaerobic adhesive manufacturers are increasingly focusing on R&D in order to meet the demands of end-use sectors with adhesives suitable for all applications.

Henkel declared the launch of its Santa Clara, California, Application Center in 2022. This facility is intended to facilitate product development for the company’s high-tech clients in the Silicon Valley area. The Application Center, which is a cutting-edge facility, will hasten activities to prove the viability of new electronic technologies. A complete co-development environment is provided by Henkel’s Santa Clara Application Center, which also provides access to all the tools needed for technology development and testing. The roughly $2 million USD investment comprises, among other things, coating and jetting systems, dispensing robots, equipment for evaluating mechanical properties, and failure analysis capabilities. The building offers numerous safe collaboration areas for Henkel’s technical specialists and its clients in addition to the hands-on lab, as well as online platforms providing options for virtual interaction.

Eastman Chemical Company and various of its subsidiaries declared in 2021 that they had agreed into a formal deal to sell their adhesives resins assets as well as operations to Synthomer plc for a total cash value of $1 billion dollars. The hydrocarbon resins (including Eastman Impera tyre resins), polyolefin polymers, pure monomer resins, oleochemical and fatty-acid derived resins along with rosins and dispersion product lines are included in the sale. Eastman’s Additives & Functional Products section now includes the company. At closure, the ultimate acquisition price is subject to capital investment and other modifications. The transaction is expected to be neutral to modified profits per share in 2022, according to the business.

