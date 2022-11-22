Insulin Pumps Market Revenue To Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

By 2022, the worldwide insulin pump market is expected to be worth $6.18 billion USD. Insulin pump sales are expected to grow at an 8% CAGR to reach US$ 13.34 billion by the end of 2032.

Insulin pumps are divided into two types: tethered pumps and patch pumps. Patch pump demand is predicted to grow at a 10% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Insulin patch pumps are more discreet, smaller, and easier to use than regular insulin pumps, making them excellent insulin delivery equipment. Furthermore, insulin patch pumps are less expensive than regular insulin pumps, which increases their popularity.

Key Segments in Insulin Pumps Industry Research

By Type: Tethered Pumps Patch Pumps

By Accessory: Infusion Set Insertion Devices Insulin Reservoirs / Cartridges Batteries

By End User: Hospitals & Clinics Laboratories Homecare

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the insulin pumps market are investing in research and development to manufacture advanced insulin pumps.

Medtronic, one of the major players, maintains a commanding position with a broad selection of insulin pumps and supplies for the treatment of diabetes. The regulatory agencies’ increased approval for products also contributes to the company’s expansion.

Other market participants with a substantial global presence include Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Ypsomed AG. Their development is being aided by the growing number of product approvals for insulin pumps and the strategic choices made by them.

Insulet Corporation, a pioneer in tubeless insulin pump technologies and products, announced on June 2, 2022, that it will invest roughly USD 200 million over the following five years in its planned production plant in Johor. By doing this, the business would be able to create its Omnipod Insulin Management System as part of its goal to improve its global manufacturing capabilities.

Key Companies Profiled

Debiotech S.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Insulet Corp.

Medtronic Plc.

Sooil Development Co. Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Valeritas Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

What is Supporting Sales of Insulin Pumps in the United States?

Diabetes care products are becoming increasingly popular in the United States as the number of diabetes patients increases and healthcare cost rises.

According to the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy, insulin pumps in the United States cost between USD 4,500 and USD 6,500 for people without insurance. The price depends on the brand, size, and features of the pump.

The Accu-Chek Spirit Insulin Pump, for example, costs around USD 4,600 and offers limited features, such as software that allows readings to be uploaded to a personal digital assistant (PDA).

The Minimed Paradigm 522 is more costly, with a suggested retail price of roughly US$ 5,200 and more functionality, such as continuous glucose monitoring.

Pumps may be covered by some insurance policies. Patients with insurance may often expect to pay between USD 5 to half of the entire cost of the pump in copays and coinsurance. Regardless of expense, American diabetics use insulin delivery methods more frequently.

As a result of the rising number of diabetes patients and the availability of technologically advanced diabetic care devices, there is a large demand for insulin pumps in the United States.

