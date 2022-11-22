The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Is Anticipated To Expand Rapidly At A CAGR Of 17% To Reach US$ 4.6 Billion At The End Of 2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Bio-based Polyester market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global bio-based polyester market has reached US$ 2.1 billion in 2022 and is predicted to balloon at a stupendous CAGR of 16% to reach a market valuation of US$ 9.6 billion by the end of 2032. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Bio-based Polyester market.

Key findings of the Bio-based Polyester market study:

Regional breakdown of the Bio-based Polyester market based on predefined taxonomy.

Regional breakdown of the Bio-based Polyester market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Bio-based Polyester vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Bio-based Polyester market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Bio-based Polyester market.

Bio-based Polyester price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Segmentation of Bio-based Polyesters Industry Research

By Source : Starch Cellulose Glucose Sucrose Fatty Acids Others (Incl. Waste Water)

By Nature : Aliphatic Polyester Aromatic Polyester

By Product Type : Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB)

By End-Use Industry : Medial/Pharmaceuticals Drug Delivery Systems Wound Closure Surgical Sutures Implants Tissue Engineering Textiles Automotive Agriculture Soil Retention Sheathing Others Packaging Disposable Cup Manufacturing Waste Bag Manufacturing Others Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Bio-based Polyester market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Bio-based Polyester companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Bio-based Polyester which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Bio-based Polyester Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Top bio-based polyester manufacturers are BASF, Biomer, Corbion, Dupont, Gevo, Mitsui, NatureWorks, Novamont, Novomer, Perstorp, Solvay, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.

The focus of major companies should be on resource and cost optimization, which will reduce incidental costs and increase the firm’s total profitability. Leading producers of bio-based polyesters should collaborate with end users, including medical and packaging companies, to increase their volume sales.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of bio-based polyesters positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Market Players:

BASF

Biomer

Corbion

Dupont

Gevo

Mitsui

NatureWorks

Novamont

Novomer

Perstorp

Solvay

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

