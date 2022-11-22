Demand For Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography Systems Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 6.8% From 2022 To 2026

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Expanding at a CAGR of 6.8%, the global single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2 billion in 2022 to US$ 2.6 billion by the end of 2026. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market.

Key findings of the Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT). Additionally, the Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market.

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2026

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography Industry Research Segmentation

· By Product :

Standalone Hybrid



· By Radioisotope :

Tc-99m Ra-223 Ga-67 I-123 Others



· By Application :

Cardiology Oncology Neurology Others



· By End User :

Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others



· By Region :

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market- Competitive Landscape

Key market players can supply items that are both safe and efficient since they have sufficient resources and technical expertise. Most of the major vendors have been observed investing a significant percentage of their funding in product R&D.

Additionally, they are concentrating on organic development initiatives, such as product launches, to significantly differentiate their offerings and increase client penetration. By employing price-cutting techniques and expanding their local clientele, small-scale suppliers are competing with established market players.

For instance :

In 2022, with two pipeline radiopharmaceuticals – one for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and the other for single-photon release calculated tomography imaging – GE Healthcare intends to expand its product line. Recently, the company announced that the first patient had been given medication in a Phase III clinical trial for a PET radiopharmaceutical imaging intermediary that aims to help with the evaluation of adult patients with alleged Parkinsonian syndromes, provide research, and enhance patient maintenance.

Key Companies Profiled:

Bracco Imaging

Siemens Healthcare

Novartis AG

Mediso Ltd.

Bruker Corporation

Cadinal Health Inc.

Curium

DDD-Diagnostic A/S

Digirad Corporation

GE Healthcare (GE Company)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MiE America, Inc.

Spectrum Dynamics Medical

Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques Inc.

