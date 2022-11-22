Demand For No Sting Barrier Market To Rise Significantly From Key (Use Industry Sectore) : Fact.MR

The global no sting barrier market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 707.5 million by 2032 expanding at an impressive CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast years (2022-2032). Between 2017 and 2021, the market registered an annual growth of 6.2%.

Patients with an ostomy or those who use tapes and dressings with strong adhesives are more likely to have vulnerable skin. These strong adhesives can also cause trauma to the wounds and the skin surrounding them, which is why demand for no sting barriers is growing grow. Manufacturers are also aiming to innovate no sting barrier products for better and more convenient use by physicians as well as patients.

Moreover, evidence and numerous clinical trials on manufacturers’ behalf have led to gaining customer trust and driving the demand for no sting barriers. Additionally, increasing medical needs and the introduction of new advancements have also intensifies the awareness and growth of the no-sting barrier market. In addition, application of no sting barriers in infusion therapy and device securement will generate higher demand in the future.

No Sting Barrier Industry Survey Segmentation

No Sting Barrier Market by Product Type : No Sting Barrier Sprays No Sting Barrier Foams No Sting Barrier Wipes No Sting Barrier Cream

No Sting Barrier Market by Buyer Category : Individuals Clinical Professionals / Clinics Hospitals

No Sting Barrier Market by Use Case : Device Securement Infusion Therapy Skin Care Wound Care

No Sting Barrier Market by Sales Channel : Online Sales of No Sting Barriers Company-owned Platforms e-Commerce Platforms Offline Sales of No Sting Barriers Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies

No Sting Barrier Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global no sting barrier market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.2% and be valued at US$ 707.5 million by 2032.

Under product type, the sprays segment dominates the market with a valuation of US$ 235.7 million in 2022 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast years.

Europe dominated the market with 32.2% share at the end of 2021.

Together, Europe and North America account for over 60% market share in 2022.

Development Strategies of Market

Key manufacturers of no sting barriers are prominently focusing on increasing product awareness, and also innovation, such as making the product’s content sting- and irritation-free.

3M is improvising its products by adding more functions such as waterproof & transparency for the better management of wounds, rapid drying, and improved impermeability of foreign pathogens.

Manufacturers are also aiming to bring no sting barriers in different forms such as foams and wipes to be effectively used in difficult-to-treat areas on the body.

