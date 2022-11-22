Swab Sticks Market Revenue To Witness Steady Growth Through 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

According to detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global swab sticks market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.79 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.1% through 2032.

Spreading health awareness because of rising infectious diseases and their consequences is creating a space for swab sticks, as these are recognized as a rapid diagnostic tool for specimen collection. For instance, accelerated growth of COVID cases demanded a time-constrained screening tool, such as a swab stick, for rapid sample collection and diagnosis. Additionally, easy accessibility of sterile and non-sterile, synthetic and non-synthetic, as well as easy affordability is strengthening the use of swab sticks.

Manufacturers are bringing innovation into swab sticks, such as flocked swabs for better collection of microorganisms and 3D-printed swab sticks to meet growing demand and gamma-irradiated swab sticks to access dry and uneven surfaces. Such product innovations are boosting swab sticks market expansion.

Additionally, permission from government authorities for self-collection swabs is amplifying their use in the market to a huge extent.

Swab Sticks Industry Survey by Category

Swab Sticks Market by Sterility: Sterile Swab Sticks Non-sterile Swab Sticks

Swab Sticks Market by Tip Material: Cotton swab stick Synthetic swab stick

Swab Sticks Market by Shaft Material: Paper Swab Sticks Metal/Wire Swab Sticks Plastic Swab Sticks Wood Swab Sticks

Swab Sticks Market by Application: Specimen Collection Disinfection/ Cleaning Others

Swab Sticks Market by End Use: Hospitals and ASCs Diagnostic Laboratories Specialty Clinics Pharmaceutical Industry Research and Development Centers Others

Swab Sticks Market by Sales Channel: B2B Sales of Swab Sticks B2C Sales of Swab Sticks Online Retailing Pharmacy and Drug Store

Swab Sticks Market by Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Swab Sticks Market

The global swab sticks market is partially consolidated in nature owing to the highly-efficient production capacity of leading swab stick manufacturers.

Leading swab stick producers are adopting hybrid growth strategies, i.e., both organic and inorganic. Inorganic strategies such as collaborations and partnerships are helping market players enhance their consumer base and global penetration.

Also, product innovation, as an organic strategic approach, is being adopted by leading companies to cater to market demand by using technical advancements during the pandemic; for instance, 3D-printed swabs accelerated swab stick production during the pandemic.

Puritan, in April 2021, announced the launch of innovative products and the registration of new patents to protect its innovations. The U.S. Patent and Trademark office issued new patents to protect its innovative flocked swab technology.

in April announced the launch of innovative products and the registration of new patents to protect its innovations. The U.S. Patent and Trademark office issued new patents to protect its innovative flocked swab technology. Hologic Inc., in January 2021, acquired Diagenode, a European developer and manufacturer of molecular diagnostics assay products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sterile swab sticks are expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 1.45 Bn over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Demand for synthetic swab sticks is projected to grow 8X during forecast period, while non-synthetic swab sticks are expected to continue their dominance over the forecast period

On the basis of application, specimen collection is projected to dominate the swab sticks market by accounting for over 65% market share by 2032.

The disinfection/ cleaning segment is expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 5 Mn over the forecast period.

Diagnostic laboratories are estimated to account for 42.5% market share by 2032, and are expected to gain 20 BPS over the same time period.

Winning Strategy

To enhance production capacity and market penetration, market players are focusing on portfolio expansion. Technological advancements and adherence to government guidelines regarding swab stick materials are driving product innovation. Robust government support to leading manufacturers during the coronavirus pandemic led to a surge in production capacity.

Manufacturers are also aiming for portfolio expansion through acquisitions and collaborations. Collaboration with companies that offer an aligned portfolio help better consumer penetration for manufacturers. Also, acquisition of newly emerged or small-scale manufacturers will support the portfolio expansion of leading market players.

