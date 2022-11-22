Rapid Unit Sales of Fiberglass Yarn Market To Push Incremental Revenues in Market : Fact.MR

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global fiberglass yarn market is valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at 4.9% CAGR during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

A growing number of wind energy projects across the world has created a lucrative opportunity for fiberglass yarn manufacturers. Properties of fiberglass such as high tensile strength and temperature resistance make it suitable for use in wind energy.

The electrical and electronics sector is set to progress at a healthy CAGR over the coming years. Developing economies across the world have witnessed a rise in the use of electrical appliances. The growing construction industry across the world has been the prime factor for the demand growth for electrical circuit boards. The use of fiberglass yarn in industrial applications as it gives strength to various products has increased over the years.

Segmentation of Fiberglass Yarn Industry Research

By Product Type : Fine Yarn Ultra-fine Yarn

By Grade Type : E Yarn C Yarn S Yarn Others

By End-use Industry : Electrical & Electronics Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Insulators & Enclosures Others Aerospace Automotive Construction Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global fiberglass yarn market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% to be valued at US$ 5.68 billion by 2032.

The market expanded at 3.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under end-use industry, electronics and electrical will dominate the fiberglass yarn market with 41.8% share in 2022.

Together, aerospace and automotive dominate the market with over 40% market share.

East Asia dominates the global market with 28.7% share in 2021.

Sales of fiberglass yarn are projected to rise at 5.8% and 5.3%, respectively, in East Asia and South Asia & Oceania.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent fiberglass yarn manufacturers are AGY Holding Corp, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC), Fber-line, Fibtex Product, Jushi Group Co. Ltd, Newtex, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., PFG Fiber Glass Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, and Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Leading manufacturers in the fiberglass yarn market are looking to manufacture products that can be applied in several end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, wind energy, etc. The properties of fiberglass such as tensile strength and temperature resistance are proven to be useful in various industries. Manufacturers are also looking to increase their customer base by adopting merger and acquisition strategies.

In 2019, PolyOne, a global provider of specialized polymer materials, acquired Fiber-Line, a customized engineered fiber and composites materials company, for US$ 120 million.

Market Development

The fiberglass yarn market has witnessed huge demand from end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, and electrical. Rising use of fiberglass in the aerospace industry in developing countries such as China and India and the growing automotive industry across the world have created a positive environment for fiberglass yarn suppliers.

Leading players in the market have been focusing on producing fiberglass yarn for different end-use industries. Also, some market players have adopted merger and acquisition strategies to increase their production capacity as well as presence in untapped markets, which will thereby help increase product margins.

