Diamond Slurry Market To Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global diamond slurry market is estimated at US$ 165.1 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2032.

With the rise in demand for semiconductors to meet the production of automobiles, smartphones, integrated circuits, and other electronic devices, the deployment of optical fibre technology will drive the need for semiconductors. Semiconductors such as silica glass and silicon are widely used in the manufacturing of telecom fibres.

The semiconductor industry needs to strictly maintain the quality of material, and with the miniaturization of semiconductor devices, the necessity to have high-polished surface quality on both sides of the material is critical. The number of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and their accessories, are increasing quickly.

Semiconductors are used in electric vehicles for different functions such as sensing, display, power management, safety features, and control. Several government initiatives and rising fuel prices around the world have driven the demand for electric vehicles. Due to the growth of the semiconductors market, demand for their lapping and polishing is expected to observe a substantial growth over the coming years.

Segmentation of Diamond Slurry Industry Research

By Type : Water-based Diamond Slurry Lubricant-based Diamond Slurry Oil-based Diamond Slurry Alcohol-based Diamond Slurry

By Diamond Type : Monocrystalline Polycrystalline Nano

By Viscosity : Low Viscosity Medium Viscosity High Viscosity

By Micron Size : Up to 10 μ 10-30 μ Above 30 μ

By End-use Industry : Semiconductor Industry Optics and Photonics Industry Advanced Ceramics Industry Metal Industry Other Industries

By Process : Lapping Polishing

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global diamond slurry market is projected to grow at the rate of 5.6% and reach US$ 286.1 million by 2032.

The market expanded at 3.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2021

Under type, oil-based diamond slurry dominates the market and is valued at US$ 60.2 million in 2022.

Monocrystalline, under diamond type, dominates the market with 43.4% share in 2022.

East Asia leads the global market with 29.8% market share in 2021.

Together, Europe and East Asia are likely to represent 54.1% market share in 2022.

Market Development

Technological advancements such as environment-friendly diamond slurry, application-specific diamond slurry, and specially formulated slurries for different types of polishing pads and lapping plates have created a significant market impact. Moreover, the adoption of diamond slurry as a polishing agent in various end products has led to a dynamic shift in the overall diamond slurry market landscape.

The necessity to create new polishing and lapping solutions will rise as more and more products require mirror-like finishing across various domains. The biggest use for this product is in semiconductors, automotive, healthcare, optics, metallography, and aircraft. Thus, key market players are looking to expand their offerings to increase their market share.

