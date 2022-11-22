The U.S And Canada Travel Market Is Anticipated To Display A CAGR Of 10.14% During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global U.S and Canada Travel market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The U.S and Canada travel market is anticipated to secure US$ 952 Million in 2022 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 10.14% from 2022 to 2032. Expansion of the market can be attributed to the growing number of millennial and middle-income traveler groups.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the U.S and Canada Travel market.

Key findings of the U.S and Canada Travel market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on S and Canada Travel. Additionally, the U.S and Canada Travel market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.14% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the U.S and Canada Travel market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by U.S and Canada Travel vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the U.S and Canada Travel market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global U.S and Canada Travel market.

S and Canada Travel price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Key Segments Profiled in the US and Canada Travel Market

· By Type :

Luxury Travel Business Travel Cruise Travel Specialty/Activity/Sports Travel Budget Travel



· By Age Group :

Millennials Generation X Baby Boomers



· By Country :

U.S Travel Market Canada Travel Market



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the U.S and Canada Travel market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for U.S and Canada Travel companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of U.S and Canada Travel which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

S and Canada Travel Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

U.S and Canada Travel Market- Competitive Landscape

Key players in the US and Canada travel market include Expedia, Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), TCS World Travel, Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC, Exodus Travels Ltd., BCD Travel, Intrepid Travel, Topdeck Travel Ltd., and Trafalgar.

In April 2021, Expedia launched new features and ad campaigns in anticipation of increased travel. Changes such as a new itinerary experience allow travelers to see all the details of their trip in one place, Plans to simplify the insurance experience, and help travelers discover and experience more of the destination, among others.

In November 2021, Booking Holdings Inc. announced that it inked an agreement to acquire Getaroom, a B2B distributor of hotel rooms, from Court Square Capital Partners for about $1.2 billion.

Key Companies Profiled:

Expedia, Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)

TCS World Travel

Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

Exodus Travels Ltd.

BCD Travel

Intrepid Travel

Topdeck Travel Ltd.

Trafalgar

