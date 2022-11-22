Emerging Economies Such As India Have Also Increased Their Smart Meter Deployment Over The Past Couple Of Years, And Aim To Rollout 250 Mn Smart Meters By The End Of 2025

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market throws light on product pricing, market risks, in-detail study of technological aspects, techno-economic strongholds, and other business aspects. According to the market The global advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market is likely to account for a valuation of nearly US$ 7 Bn in the year 2022, expected to expand nearly 2X by the end of 2032, surging at a CAGR of approximately 9%.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market.

Key findings of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). Additionally, the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Key Segments Covered in Advanced Metering Infrastructure Industry Report

· Device

Smart Gas Meters Smart Water Meters Smart Electric Meters



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

The worldwide advanced metering infrastructure market is highly fragmented. AMI’s key providers spend in R&D to offer effective and efficient solutions that are consistent with rules and maximize income possibilities. Aside from that, firms are pursuing growth initiatives such as capacity expansion, collaborations, distribution agreements, and mergers in order to increase market share and sales income.

NICIGAS is a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), city gas, and power business. The business devised a one-of-a-kind technique for digitizing data collecting from various smart meters in Japan. A Network Controlling Unit (NCU) in Space Hotarus gives direct consumption data to the company’s IoT data platform, NICIGAS Stream.

Key Market Players Listed:

Aclara Technologies LLC

Elster Group GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Itron Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Siemens AG

