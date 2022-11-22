The Market Is Expected To Cross A Value Of US$ 9 Bn By The End Of 2031, With Sales Revenue Expected To Register A High CAGR Of Around 20%

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Behavioural Biometrics market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global market for behavioural biometrics reached a valuation of around US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a stupendous CAGR of 20% to top US$ 9 Bn by 2031, as per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR. The behavioural biometrics software is set to be worth over US$ 6 Bn in the next ten years.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Behavioural Biometrics market.

Key findings of the Behavioural Biometrics market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Behavioural Biometrics. Additionally, the Behavioural Biometrics market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 20% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Behavioural Biometrics market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Behavioural Biometrics vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Behavioural Biometrics market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Behavioural Biometrics market.

Behavioural Biometrics price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Key Segments Covered in Behavioural Biometrics Industry Research

· Component

Behavioural Biometric Software Behavioural Biometric Services Behavioural Biometric Managed Services Behavioural Biometric Professional Services



· Deployment Model

On-premise Behavioural Biometrics Solutions Cloud-based Behavioural Biometrics Solutions



· Enterprise Size

Behavioural Biometrics for Small & Medium Enterprises Behavioural Biometrics for Large Enterprises



· Type

Keystroke Dynamics Gait Analysis Signature Analysis Voice Recognition



· Application

Application of Behavioural Biometrics in Identity & Access Management Application of Behavioural Biometrics in Risk & Compliance Management Application of Behavioural Biometrics in Fraud Detection & Prevention Management Application of Behavioural Biometrics in Identity Proofing Application of Behavioural Biometrics in Continuous Authentication Single Factor Behavioural Biometric Authentication Multi-Factor Behavioural Biometric Authentication



· Industry Vertical

Use of Behavioural Biometrics in BFSI Sector Use of Behavioural Biometrics in Retail & e-Commerce Sector Use of Behavioural Biometrics in Healthcare Sector Use of Behavioural Biometrics in Government & Defense Sector Use of Behavioural Biometrics in IT & Telecom Sector



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Behavioural Biometrics market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Behavioural Biometrics companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Behavioural Biometrics which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Behavioural Biometrics Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Major vendors providing behavioural biometric software and services are continuously focusing on research & development for increasing their share in the global market.

In February 2019, Plurilock Security Solutions Inc. introduced its new product ADAPT MFA, to provide next-generation multi-factor authentication for enterprise environments.

In February 2020, BioCatch, a global leader in behavioural biometrics, acquired Aimbrain, to enhance fraud detection, delivering seamless and secure digital experience to organizations and users.

Key Market Players Listed:

BioCatch Ltd.

Nuance Communications Inc.

MasterCard Incorporated

ThreatMark s.r.o.

Plurilock Security Solutions Inc.

ZIGHRA INC.

Secured Touch

GetSmart Solutions Ltd.

Akiyama

NuData Security

G2 Data Technologies

Nexgen Technologies

Net Com SAS

UnifyID

SecureAuth Corporation

Fair Issac Corporation

BehavioSec Inc.

