The Quantum Cryptography Industry Is Predicted To Progress At An Astronomical CAGR Of Nearly 30% Over The Next Ten Years

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Quantum Cryptography market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

A new analysis by Fact.MR predicts demand for quantum cryptography to surge at a stellar CAGR of nearly 30% over the decade, with market revenue being valued at approximately US$ 550 Mn globally, at present.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Quantum Cryptography market.

Key findings of the Quantum Cryptography market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Quantum Cryptography. Additionally, the Quantum Cryptography market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 30% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Quantum Cryptography market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Quantum Cryptography vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Quantum Cryptography market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Quantum Cryptography market.

Quantum Cryptography price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Categorization of Quantum Cryptography Industry Research

· By Component:

Solutions Services



· By Service:

Quantum Cryptography Consulting and Advisory Services Quantum Cryptography Deployment and Integration Services Quantum Cryptography Support and Maintenance Services



· By Security:

Network Security Application Security



· By End Use:

Use of Quantum Cryptography in Government and Defense Sector Use of Quantum Cryptography in BFSI Sector Use of Quantum Cryptography in Retail Sector Use of Quantum Cryptography in Healthcare Sector Use of Quantum Cryptography in Automotive Sector Others



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Quantum Cryptography market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Quantum Cryptography companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Quantum Cryptography which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Quantum Cryptography Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the global quantum cryptography market are focusing on developing the technology and are investing in commercializing it. Market players are looking to accomplish this by adopting different sales and marketing strategies, and are also trying to educate people on the merits of the technology.

Research in quantum technology is speeding up, and its potential is expected to be fully realized through this.

Toppan Printing and National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) are collaborating to develop smart cards that will also be equipped post-quantum public key cryptography.

Japanese firms have launched their first study on the use of quantum cryptography in the security of stock trading. They plan to do this by using a cryptographic device by Toshiba, and run tests at brokerage unit of Nomura Securities Co. Results would then be evaluated to check its efficiency and impact.

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) has also demonstrated its free-space quantum communication technology, which used quantum-key encrypted signals. This is its step forward in creating a secured satellite data communications system.

Key Market Players Listed:

ID Quantique

ISARA

QuintessenceLab

MagiQ Technologies

QuantumCTek

