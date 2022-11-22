Worldwide Sales Of Cascara Products Are Expected To Register A CAGR Of 10.4% Through 2032

The current market value of cascara goods worldwide is US$ 458 million. Forecasts indicate that the market for cascara products will grow at a CAGR of 10.4% and reach US$ 1.23 billion by the end of 2032.

“High Antioxidant Content and Rising Awareness about Cascara Health Benefits”

The demand for cascara products is expected to result in an additional $775 million market potential for coffee producers and processors worldwide.

Prominent Key Players Of The Cascara Product Market Survey Report:

Olam

Nestle

Applied Food Sciences

ORAC Beverages

Mountain Top Coffee

Van Drunen Farms

Key Segments Covered in Cascara Products Industry Research

Cascara Products Market by Form : Powder / Solids Liquid

Cascara Products Market by Product Type : Cascara Tea Cascara Ready-to drink Beverages Cascara Syrups Cascara Powder Others

Cascara Products Market by Application : Flavour Enhancement Health Supplement Fertilizer

Cascara Products Market by Sales Channel : B2B B2C

Cascara Products Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Competition Landscape

The present cascara market scenario shows that the market is highly consolidated as very few market players exist. These market players are separated into two categories – key market leaders and potential market players.

Manufacturers who have successfully introduced their products in the market are recognized as key market leaders; for instance, Nestle Australia Ltd., Applied Food Sciences, Van Drunen Farms, and Mountain Top Coffee. These established market players have already started the production and sale of cascara products.

On the other hand, due to struggles in getting approvals for cascara products, some manufacturers are waiting to enter the market. These manufacturers are recognized as potential market players.

For instance, Olam Food Ingredients and Lavazza have submitted their applications for product patents to food authorities and are looking forward to getting the approvals.

