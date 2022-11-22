Global Processed Cheese Market Is Poised To Expand Positively At A CAGR Of Over 4.4% By 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Nowadays, consumer preferences are shifting toward healthy, organic and nutritious food products, which is mainly attributed to the surge in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases including diabetes, cholesterol levels, and hypertension. This has substantially reduced the consumption of processed cheese, particularly by highly health-conscious consumers as well as young consumers. The global processed cheese market is projected to register a sluggish expansion throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a recently published research by Fact.MR. Revenues from the market are expected to exceed US$ 17,000 Mn by the end of forecast period.

Growing Demand for Processed Cheese by Food Service Manufacturers to Sustain the Market Growth

Generally, processed cheese are used in adding taste to sandwiches and burgers. This is mainly because processed cheese are easy to pair with a large number of ingredients. Fast food has witnessed a rise in popularity, especially in developing countries, which in turn is expected to influence the market growth. Processed cheese is also being used in several shredded, or sliced applications, as well as in pizza toppings. Demand for processed cheese by food service manufacturers has gained an uptick since the recent past. Food service manufacturers opt for processed cheese owing to its property of high melting, and smooth taste. These factors are expected to sustain the market growth of processed cheese.

Europe is expected to retain its dominance in the global market for processed cheese, in terms of revenues. Revenues from the processed cheese market in Europe will account for nearly half share of the market over the forecast period. The market for processed cheese in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 344.3 Mn between 2017 and 2022

Processed Cheese Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of processed cheese market on the basis of cheese types, form, milk source, end use and distribution across seven regions.

Cheese Type

Blue Cheese

Brick Cheese

Camembert Cheese

Cheddar Cheese

Cottage Cheese

Cream Cheese

Mozerella Cheese

Romano Cheese

Swiss Cheese

Other Processed Cheese

Form

Cheese Blocks

Traingle

Rectangle

Circle

Square

Cheese Slice

Cheese Spread

Cheese Spray

Milk Source

Cattle Milk

Goat Milk

Sheep Milk

End Use

Retail / Household

HoReCa

F&B Processors

Snacks Manufacturers

Bakery and Confectionery Product Manufacturers

Sauces and Condiment Manufacturers

Ready Meal Manufacturers

Packaged Food Manufacturers

Other F&B Processors

Distribution

Direct Sales (B2B)

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Club Stores

Discounters

Grocery Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Crucial insights in the Processed Cheese Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Processed Cheese Market Basic overview of the, Processed Cheese Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Processed Cheese Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Processed Cheese Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Processed Cheese Market stakeholders.

