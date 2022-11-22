Metal Cutting Machine Tools Are Projected To Surpass Market Valuation Of Us$ 94 Bn By The End Of 2030

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Metal Cutting market for machine tools is estimated to witness slow growth over the next couple of years attributed to COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a swift and severe impact on the global machine tools market with significant disruption in imports from China.

Riding on the back of the aforementioned trends, Fact.MR’s report estimates that global machine tools market will expand by 1.4X in terms of value and will grow at a CAGR of ~3.3% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Soft Ferrite Market Insights Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceani

Middle East & Africa

By Product Type

Metal Cutting

Machining Centres & Related

Laser, EDM, & Related

Lathes

Other Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Presses

Punching & Shearing Machines

Bending & Forming Machine

Other Metal Forming

Essential Takeaways from the Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market Insights Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Metal Cutting Machine Tools Insights.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Metal Cutting Machine Tools Insights.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market Insights.

Important queries related to the Metal Cutting Machine ToolsMarket Insights addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market Insights? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market Insights during the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

New Product Launches: Key Growth Influencers in Machine Tools Market

The global market for machine tools is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. The industry players are focusing on launching new products as per the dynamic industry needs as a key strategy to strengthen their market footprint and better serve the needs of consumers. For instance,

In 2020, Doosan Machine Tools came up with MP 6500 series product with a high precision vertical machining center for mold machining. This machine features enhanced stability and spindle rigidity to boost user convenience and improved quality

In 2020, Doosan Machine Tools introduced a new large-sized horizontal turning center. The newly developed product provides machining functions ranging from 2-Axis up to Y-axis machining which are suitable for machining large workpieces

In 2019, Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. has introduced a new Wire EDM machine – U 6 H.E.A.T. Extreme. The new wire coated technology increases rough machining rates up to 300% without increasing manufacturing costs

