Europe Is Expected To Hold Approximately 44% Of The Gamma Probe Devices Market Share As Far As Revenue Is Concerned

A gamma probe device is a non-invasive medical device used for interstitial injection of a radionuclide. This device is primarily used to locate sentinel lymph nodes for breast cancer treatment, and is also used in parathyroid surgery. Gamma probe devices are enabling surgeons operate in radio-guided diagnosis and surgery during intra-operation and pre-operation.

It is often difficult to locate tissues such as lymph nodes, tumours, and parathyroid glands within the human body for surgeons. Consequently, the utilization of gamma probe devices in a proper way could facilitate surgeons to go for a smaller incision to locate the tissues of interest.

Due to their primary use for sentinel lymph node mapping and diagnosis of thyroid disease, the gamma probe devices market size is expected to experience noteworthy expansion over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Increasing investments in the gamma probe devices market by major players and rising emphasis on low-cost product development are major factors expected to boost market growth. The global gamma probe devices market was valued at US$ 67 Mn in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Key Takeaways from Gamma Probe Devices Market Study

The trolley-mounted devices segment, by modality, held maximum value share in the global gamma probe devices market in 2019, owing to their growing preference in hospitals due to convenient localization during surgery.

By application, the sentinel lymph node uptake segment holds a notable revenue share of around 57% in the global gamma probe devices market, owing to the primary use of sentinel lymph node mapping to locate small and non-palpable breast lesions.

North America and Europe collectively hold around 70% of the market share, owing to rapid new product launches in these regions.

In terms of end user, hospitals are expected to dominate the global gamma probe devices market during the forecast period.

High patient population and increasing government support towards advancing healthcare in Asian countries are expected to propel the growth of the gamma probe devices market in the region.

The COVID-19 outbreak has thrown most economies and sectors off track. Supply chain disruptions due to manpower shortage and movement restrictions are hampering the progress of the global gamma probe devices market.

“Increasing preference of gamma probe devices for minimally-invasive surgical procedures to counter rising breast and thyroid cancer cases provides a competitive advantage to market players in terms of innovation,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Gamma Probe Devices Market

Fact.MR’s study on the gamma probe devices market offers information divided into four important segments – modality, application, end-user, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Modality

Handheld Devices

Benchtop Devices

Trolley-mounted Devices

Application

Thyroid Uptake

Sentinel Lymph Node Uptake Breast Cancer Melanoma Colon Cancer NSCLC Renal Cancer Others



End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Crucial insights in the Gamma Probe Devices Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Gamma Probe Devices Market Basic overview of the Gamma Probe Devices Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Gamma Probe Devices Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Gamma Probe Devices Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Metal Packaging Coatings Market stakeholders.

