By 2031, Market For Cloud-Based Payroll Software Is Anticipated To Reach About US$ 13 billion

Cloud Based Payroll Software Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

The cloud-based payroll software market is estimated to reach around US$ 13 Bn in 2031 with an expected CAGR of 10% from 2021-2031. Cloud based payroll software is a solution that manages, maintains and automates payments to employees, utilizing the enterprise cloud deployment. It also integrates with other core business system and ensure that employees receive accurate and on-time compensation in appropriate manner. Cloud based payroll software commonly generates tax forms, deducts wage garnishment, and processes direct paycheck deposits. It also delivers insights, information, and consolidated payroll metrics in real-time.

Prominent Key players of the Cloud Based Payroll Software market survey report:

  • Sage Group
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Paycom Software Inc.
  • Ascentis HR Software
  • IRIS Software Group Ltd.
  • FinancialForceSoftware
  • Kronos Incorporated
  • Ceridian HCM Inc.
  • ADP
  • Zenefits Software
  • SAP SE
  • Others

Key Segments

By Enterprise Size

  • Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Large Enterprises
    By Industry
  • Manufacturing
  • IT & Telecom
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • BFSI
  • Government
  • Other
    By Region
  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • UK
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • BENELUX
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
  • South Asia & Pacific
    • India
    • Thailand
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of South Asia & Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa

